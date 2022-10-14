Jahrome Hughes of the Kiwis. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Kiwis halfback Jahrome Hughes is keen to douse the hype around the team, ahead of their opening match at the Rugby League World Cup on Monday.

New Zealand have a side laden with top NRL talent and one of their best squads ever selected to go to the quadrennial tournament.

While they are not favourites – with Australia the clear bookmaker's choice – many pundits believe it is New Zealand's strongest chance since 2008, when Stephen Kearney's team upset the odds in Brisbane.

Hughes acknowledges their potential but feels they have a lot to prove.

"We've got some talented players and our forward pack is really good," said Hughes. "You look at the team we've got and you know, we've got the team to do it. But that's not what's not going to get you over the line, just the team sheet that goes out there, we really need to put it together.

"But we are confident in the team that we have got and the core group have been together for a little while now. So we are keen to see how we can go."

After a week in Leeds ahead of last Sunday's warm-up clash with the Rhinos, the Kiwis have settled into their York base, with the chance for the full squad to train together.

It's been particularly important for the new-look spine of Joseph Manu, Hughes, Dylan Brown and Brandon Smith, since their first outing as a quartet in June's test win over Tonga.

Jahrome Hughes, Kenneath Bromwich and Jesse Bromwich of the Kiwis. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Hughes wasn't part of the last World Cup campaign, as he was still finding his feet at the Melbourne Storm and had played just six NRL games in five seasons.

But he has developed massively since then, with three preliminary final appearances along with the 2020 grand final triumph, and is rated as one of the sport's best playmakers.

The 28-year-old remembers watching the 2008 final as a teenager – "that was crazy" – and is aware of the impact a successful campaign could have.

"It would be great for the people of our country," said Hughes. "We've put enough pressure on ourselves to win the Cup but it would be such a joy to New Zealand."

Barring any major upsets, the Kiwis are seeded to meet Australia in the last four, which would be the first transtasman semifinal since 1995.

The Kangaroos would present a formidable challenge but Hughes is adamant the team aren't looking beyond their pool matches against Lebanon, Jamaica and Ireland.

"Every game is going to be important for us," said Hughes. "It doesn't really matter [the] opposition - we take it week by week. We don't want to look too far ahead and start thinking about semifinals or quarter-finals. We need to play well [in the group stages], we can't take anyone lightly."

That message has been constantly drilled home by coach Michael Maguire.

Maguire is famously fastidious – and has the reputation as a tough taskmaster – but Hughes says he has struck the perfect balance.

"He's been really good," said Hughes. "He wants us to get around and enjoy - obviously when we are on the park we are training hard and putting in our best efforts - [But] once we're off the field, he just wants us to relax and soak up everyone's company.

"That is the best recipe for a winning team, when everyone's gelling really well, not just on the field but off the field as well."

Fullback Joseph Manu concurred, saying the Kiwis need to build steadily across the six-week tournament.

Manu identified the pool games as an invaluable chance to develop and improve combinations, given the team has only played once since November 2019.

Manu has spent most of his career out wide, with 123 of his 137 NRL games at either centre or wing for the Roosters.

But he is expected to be used in the No 1 jersey for the Kiwis – after a successful experiment against Tonga in June – and enjoys the extra challenges.

"I feel like you're always on the ball," said Manu. "It's a bit different fullback, these days. There's a lot of stuff required and it's a challenge for me. I mean any jumper playing for the Kiwis is nice too, but I think off the back of this forward pack, and the whole team, I can really thrive [there]."