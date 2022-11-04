Rugby League World Cup: Kiwis distance themselves from ‘darkest day’ memories against Fiji

Kiwis head coach Michael Maguire. Photo / Photosport

Kiwis’ coach Michael Maguire refuses to buy into any talk about revenge or redemption ahead of Sunday’s World Cup quarter final with Fiji.

Five years ago the Fijians toppled New Zealand 4-2 at the same stage of the tournament, on a miserable night in Wellington.

Given what was a stake – with a home World Cup – it was one of darkest days in this country’s league history and damaging on multiple fronts.

But Maguire, who started in the role in 2018, has dismissed that narrative.

“We are a completely different team,” said Maguire. “I don’t know what happened back then. I didn’t really look into it. I haven’t even looked at that game, to be honest. All I’m concerned about is what we need to do this weekend.”

However forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona, one of six current squad members who played in that match, admits it’s a moment that still burns.

The Melbourne Storm enforcer was new to the Kiwis then and excited about playing at home before everything unravelled.

“Being a Wellingtonian, playing in Wellington for the very first time and not getting the win, it was very disappointing to let our country down,” said Asofa-Solomona “Every time you lose big games like that it always hurts, especially when you’re playing for [your] country. There’s always a bit of scar tissue. But we’re not looking back at that. We’re looking forward.”

Though the Kiwis will be favourites, both Maguire and Asofa-Solomona emphasised their respect for Fiji and the awareness of the threat they pose, especially with their strike power on both edges.

How the Kiwis will line up remains a mystery, with Maguire opting to name his 19-man squad in alphabetical order, without positions.

He admits that scenario is not ideal – in terms of promoting storylines around the match – but has decided to follow the lead of other nations in the tournament, who have been doing the same thing.

“I don’t like it,” said Maguire. “But I guess it’s about making sure you protect every opportunity for your team, to be able to go out there [as an unknown quantity]. If that’s the path that they want to take, it’s the one we’ve gone [too]. So it will keep people having a look at the team and working out which way they want to go.”

The most intrigue is at left centre. Marata Niukore is ruled out through injury, so Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad or Briton Nikora are the options.

Nikora was used against Ireland and Jamaica while Nicoll-Klokstad has four previous tests there.

“It’s about who is at their best at this present moment and I am comfortable with the way we have gone,” said Maguire.

The exact use of Asofa-Solomona is another unknown, though Maguire indicated he was likely to spend time at both second row and prop.

Wing Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has been included in the squad but is unlikely to supplant Ronaldo Mulitalo and Kieran Foran seems entrenched as backline cover on the bench.

Maguire confirmed that Jordan Rapana will have goalkicking responsibilities, after the Kiwis have alternated duties over the last few games, with mixed results, including six missed conversions against Ireland.

“We’re always working in that department, obviously it was a talking point for the last game,” said Maguire. “But Jordan Rapana has been kicking quite well.”

Maguire is expecting a much more polished display, particularly with having the first choice spine (Joseph Manu, Dylan Brown, Jahrome Hughes and Brandon Smith) for successive games.

He is mostly happy with the defensive side of things but admits the attack needs “tidying up”.

Halfback Hughes is a “lot better” physically, after managing a thigh niggle though the early weeks of the tournament and will be key on Sunday. “Jahrome is really good at directing the team, very strong with what’s expected and just the quality of talent that he is,” said Maguire. “The boys feel really confident with him out there. It really helps the rest of the spine as well because it allows them to just focus on their roles and they know that Jahrome can take charge of the team.”

Rugby League World Cup quarter final

Kiwis v Fiji MKM Stadium, Hull, Sunday 8.30am (NZT)

Kiwis squad: Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Jesse Bromwich, Kenny Bromwich, Dylan Brown, James Fisher-Harris, Kieran Foran, Peta Hiku, Jahrome Hughes, Isaac Liu, Joseph Manu, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Briton Nikora, Isaiah Papali’i, Jordan Rapana, Brandon Smith, Joseph Tapine, Scott Sorensen, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.