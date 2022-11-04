Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Rugby League World Cup: Kiwis distance themselves from ‘darkest day’ memories against Fiji

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
Kiwis head coach Michael Maguire. Photo / Photosport

Kiwis head coach Michael Maguire. Photo / Photosport

Kiwis’ coach Michael Maguire refuses to buy into any talk about revenge or redemption ahead of Sunday’s World Cup quarter final with Fiji.

Five years ago the Fijians toppled New Zealand 4-2 at the same

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport