New Zealand's Jahrome Hughes was dejected after his side slipped to defeat to Australia. Photo / Photosport

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire was almost lost for words.

He had just seen New Zealand produce their best performance in years, as they came remarkably close to upsetting the Kangaroos on the biggest stage.

Maguire had promised the Kiwis would peak for the Saturday’s World Cup semifinal and they did, with a rollicking display, outplaying Australia for much of the match at Elland Road.

But ultimately they were left with nothing, exiting the tournament with a 16-14 defeat.

“There is a fair bit of emotion,” said a visibly forlorn Maguire, as he watched the Kangaroos celebrate in the distance. “It’s gutting, I’m absolutely gutted for my players. They have been working for so long now to take the jersey to a better place and they have done that.”

It was a match full of ifs, buts and maybes from a New Zealand perspective, as the Kiwis rose to great heights, but couldn’t ice the contest when it mattered most.

They had a deserved 14-10 lead at halftime but spurned some opportunities after the break – including a disallowed try, before Cameron Murray’s opportunistic 52nd minute effort put the Kangaroos ahead.

Australia then enjoyed a period of dominance, as a combination of New Zealand errors and timely six-again calls pinned the Kiwis in their own territory.

But even then New Zealand could have won it, with Peta Hiku going close, though it was a low percentage play from Jahrome Hughes to go for a narrow grubber on the second tackle.

“Moments in games - they win you test matches,” lamented Maguire. “Unfortunately we just didn’t capitalise on a couple of them where we actually had it. I’ve got so much belief in our players. It could have been but unfortunately for us it just wasn’t to be.”

Maguire didn’t want to comment on the officiating - “It’s done now, we can’t look back” - though Australia benefited from some pivotal calls.

The TMO ruled out a Hiku try early in the second half for a questionable offside while Australia got away with at least two blatant shoulder charges in the second half, as they upped the ante physically, seemingly aware that the officials were letting things go.

Despite that, New Zealand rose to the challenge.

They won the confrontations in the middle – especially in the first half – and dominated second-phase play (20 offloads to six).

They also, for the most part, defended superbly, which made Murray’s soft try near the posts even more galling.

James Fisher-Harris, Isaiah Papali’i and Joseph Tapine were standouts in a massive forward effort.

Fullback Joseph Manu was again tireless, though well contained, while Dylan Brown showed his international potential and Ronaldo Mulitalo was a constant threat.

But there were no poor New Zealand performers, as they more than matched their much-vaunted opposites.

“It was there,” said Maguire. “One thing I do know, the boys have closed the gap between where we have been and where we are as a group now. It could have gone our way but unfortunately just the bounce of the ball. The gap between the teams has closed immensely and we just need to keep pushing forward now and close it even more.”