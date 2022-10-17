Joseph Manu of the Kiwis fends off Lebanon's Brandon Morkos before scoring a try. Photo / Photosport

Joseph Manu of the Kiwis fends off Lebanon's Brandon Morkos before scoring a try. Photo / Photosport

If anyone needed a reminder of Joseph Manu's importance to this Kiwis team – and his potential as a fullback – it was delivered in spades in Monday's scratchy 34-12 victory over Lebanon.

As an opening bow at the Rugby League World Cup, it was a disjointed performance from the Kiwis, who never really settled into a rhythm against the spirited Lebanese.

That sense was compounded in the final quarter, when they could only construct one try against a shorthanded defence, after Lebanon five eighth Adam Doueihi was sent off for dissent with 20 minutes to play.

The lack of cohesion wasn't a complete surprise – given the Kiwis have barely played over the last few years – but it meant they struggled to build sustained periods of pressure, particularly in the first half, while they also missed injured halfback Jahrome Hughes.

But they would have been lost without Manu.

Just like in the June victory over Tonga – when he first wore the No 1 jersey in a test - he was everywhere.

He created their first try with an offload in traffic, then set up the third with a strong run that drew in multiple defenders, allowing Peta Hiku to capitalise from dummy half.

Most importantly, Manu broke the game open with two moments of magic in the second half, laying on a try for Dylan Brown, before a dazzling solo effort in the 56th minute.

After a strong Brandon Smith run, Manu regathered his own kick – taking three defenders out of play with the chip – before shrugging off two more tacklers on the way to the line.

"It was a quick play the ball so I [thought] I'll just play that and it was [the] last tackle," said Manu

"I just felt like I was playing in the backyard at home, with a few of my cousins and friends. I grew up playing backyard footy a lot and it sort of felt like a try from one of those games."

It gave the Kiwis breathing space. They led 18-6 at the interval, but Lebanon crossed early in the second half, then went close again, before Manu changed gear.

"We were in a tough period there," said Manu. "So that was nice to get over the line but my focus is how to build this team and build those combos a bit better."

Joseph Manu was named player of the match. Photo / Photosport

The lack of attacking structure is a major work on, as Manu admitted that players were "on different pages" at times.

But the 26-year-old agreed it was a valuable workout, as the Michael Cheika-coached Lebanon pushed the No 1 seeds.

"They were pretty close there for a bit and they really gave it to us," said Manu. "It's good for us. We need that sort of rough, tough game. We should have played a bit better but taking nothing away from Lebanon, they were a great side."

Coach Michael Maguire admitted Manu's contribution was crucial.

"Joey has shown through his career that he can come up with those plays," said Maguire. "But we probably needed a little bit of that. We didn't really score off set pieces, which we're known for at times. We'll work away at that."

The Kiwis weren't helped by 15 errors, in what Maguire described as a "clunky" display, with the timing not quite there. There were also some defensive hiccups, with Lebanon crossing for two tries and going close on other occasions.

"They showed their passion and they defended their line really well too, which gives us a lot of stuff that we can actually look at moving forward," said Maguire. "We put a bit of pressure on at times but we didn't stay at it long enough."

The Kiwis managed 57 tackle busts, but only three tries in each half. Maguire also wants more intensity in the early stages, after the Kiwis were surprised by a couple of short kick offs.

Most of the forwards went well, with Brandon Smith, Kenny Bromwich and James Fisher-Harris making a mark against the no-frills Lebanese pack.

But the Kiwis missed the organisational ability of Hughes, with Kieran Foran a different kind of player. Maguire expects Hughes (thigh complaint) to return for Sunday's (NZT) match with Jamaica – as long as he gets through training, while prop Moses Leota, who was another late scratching (groin), will also be back.

Maguire was unaware of what prompted the dismissal of Doueihi – "I'm not sure what he said" – while Manu didn't witness the exchange either but had been informed by teammates.

"I don't want to go into it [but he] said some colourful words to the ref and obviously they don't accept that," said Manu.