Kiwis players celebrate scoring a try against Fiji. Photo / Photosport

Former Kiwis captain Richie Barnett believes New Zealand have performed well short of their potential at the Rugby League World Cup but still have the capability to upset Australia in Saturday’s semifinal at 8:30am.

The Kiwis haven’t got close to a full 80-minute display at this tournament and their inconsistency continued against Fiji on Sunday.

While they did well to get back into the contest after a poor first quarter, the match was much closer than it needed to be, with the 24-18 win only sealed with Jordan Rapana’s 78th minute try.

After more than a month in England, the Kiwis still look a bit disjointed, lacking the rhythm shown by Australia or England.

“They are not hitting their straps,” Barnett told the Herald. “They are probably playing at around six or seven out of 10. There have been lots of changes, throwing players in positions and they haven’t been able to get any consistency and settle on a 13 yet. They haven’t hit their straps yet but there is no better time to bring it all out against the Aussies.”

Barnett, who played 26 tests for the Kiwis between 1995-2000, remains optimistic.

He said halfback Jahrome Hughes is playing “exceptionally well” and fullback Joseph Manu is an “absolute star, the creator of everything at the back” though five eighth Dylan Brown has lacked impact so far, given his superb NRL season.

“He is trying to get going,” said Barnett. “Everybody knows what he can do.”

Former Kiwis captain Richie Barnett. Photo / Supplied

Sunday’s game was only the second with the first choice spine, after Hughes and Manu missed earlier games and the quartet is still gelling.

“If the spine develops they have got the forward power to generate plenty of momentum and opportunities,” said Barnett. “There is no problem in that area; it’s whether they can execute and game manage in the way we would like to see. Then they have got a big shot at it, but they need to bring their A game.”

Though the Fiji performance lacked sharpness, Barnett was impressed with the Kiwis’ resilience and composure, as they chased down 12-0 and 18-6 deficits, then had to withstand a late rally from the Bati.

“It didn’t look like there was any panic,” said Barnett. “I was watching for body language and they seemed to be calm, they knew they just had to keep going and staying true to what they believed was right. They know they are a bit clunky at the moment but they are due for a big one.”

Coach Michael Maguire has some tough selection calls to make this week, as Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (suspension), Moses Leota and Marata Niukore (injuries) come back into contention.

Niukore might be the best of Maguire’s left centre options but the forward balance is much more difficult.

Penrith prop Moses Leota is coming off a superb season, while Waerea-Hargreaves has 33 tests and four grand finals but plays very close to the edge. And then who makes way from the incumbents, presuming captain Jesse Bromwich, James Fisher-Harris, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Joseph Tapine are locked in among the middle options?

“It’s a difficult one,” said Barnett. “Leota is an absolute wrecking ball, if you want directness and play the ball with speed he is your man. Jared has so much experience but also discipline issues. There are big decisions to be made but good ones too ... good problems to have.”

Barnett has been impressed with Australia, mostly untroubled in big wins over Fiji, Italy, Scotland and Lebanon, notching up 250 points in four games, with winger Josh Addo-Carr already bagging 11 tries.

“It’s Australia as they have always been,” said Barnett. “They have unbelievable players but a big part of why they do so well is all the State of Origin combinations.”

Kiwi Ferns through to semis

Mele Hufanga of New Zealand celebrates with teammates after scoring a try against the Cook Islands. Photo / Photosport

On Monday the Kiwis Ferns confirmed their spot in the World Cup semifinals with a 34-4 win over the Cook Islands in York.

Halfback Raecene McGregor was again outstanding, scoring two tries and involved in several others.

The NRLW Dally M player of the year is the heartbeat of this Ferns team, while prop Annetta Nu’uausala and hooker Krystal Rota were the best of a dominant pack.

It wasn’t a particularly smooth performance against the Island minnows, who lost their skipper and main playmaker Kimiora Breayley-Nati to a head knock inside two minutes, though it was a difficult situation for the Ferns, with their final group game against world champions Australia on Friday (8:30am).

“We got a win which is all we were aiming to do, but we have got a lot of work [to do],” said coach Ricky Henry. “We were pretty clunky, we didn’t execute what we wanted to.”

The Ferns are likely to face England in the last four, unless they can beat the highly favoured Jillaroos on Friday.