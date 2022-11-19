The Kiwi Ferns pushed Australia close in their group game. Photo / photosport.nz

The Kiwi Ferns have the belief and desire – now they need their execution to click.

That’s the view of coach Ricky Henry, ahead of the World Cup final with Australia on Sunday (2.15am).

The Jillaroos have seemed on a different level over the last few years and have banked the last two World Cups, albeit in close finals against New Zealand.

But their aura took a hit in last week’s group game, where the Ferns were a missed conversion away from grabbing a surprise draw.

Australia made their usual blazing start but New Zealand held firm, forcing them into uncharacteristic errors.

The Ferns – who were massive outsiders – held the lead early in the second half and had late chances to win the match. That match delivered a huge shot of belief, especially from their defensive effort. Now they need their attack to fire.

“We took a lot of confidence out of the game,” said Henry. “The main thing for us is our execution on a lot of our attack plays. We [have] created enough opportunities we just haven’t been able to get the polish on completing them.”

Taking those chances will be vital against the clinical Australians and the Ferns will lean heavily on halfback Raecene McGregor.

The 25-year-old has to fire – but that’s not hard to imagine as she is enjoying a career season. After being named the Dally M Player of the year, for her deeds in the NRLW, this week she was recognised as the best female player in the world, honoured with the Golden boot.

Understated off the field, McGregor is the Ferns’ game manager and playmaker.

“She is a pretty quiet person, [but] does ooze a lot of confidence,” said Henry. “She’s calm and collected, but she understands the game and the way she’s playing she can see things really, really easily. And you only get there when you’re at the peak of your powers.

“We’ve just got to harness that and get people around her to take a little bit of pressure off her.”

McGregor is part of a formidable right edge, with destructive second rower Amber Hall and powerful centre Mele Hufanga.

Hall was the standout in the previous meeting with Australia, while Hufanga was superb in the semifinal win over England.

“[They] are massive strike weapons for us,” said Henry. “It’s pretty hard to handle but Australia obviously have a plan here.”

The Jillaroos had the benefit of resting seven players for the final, as back-up squad members were used in the 82-0 semifinal stroll over Papua New Guinea. The Ferns had a much tougher match, eventually subduing England 20-6.

“I don’t mind the path that we were on,” said Henry. “We’ll be match hardened and ready to play a gruelling encounter. That’s where we want to play the game. We want to put a lot of pressure on them and make it uncomfortable.”

But it’s a challenge, especially for the forwards, backing up for their third physical encounter in 10 days, and fatigue will be a factor.

Henry likes the balance in his pack – “we’ve got some quick players who complement the big powerhouses” and they are primed for one more effort.

“They’re feeling fresh,” said Henry. “They see there’s an opportunity to go after the Australian team. Talking to a few of them, they were really excited to mix it with them.”

Handling the occasion is key. The team have enjoyed the week, with the positive vibes from McGregor’s individual honour extended when five players were named in the tournament team.

Raecene McGregor has been influential for the Kiwi Ferns. Photo / photosport.nz

The Ferns have embraced the occasion while remaining focused.

“We’ve got them to relax and enjoy the moment but also we don’t want to miss a beat, “said Henry. “We are taking our time to reflect.”

The team experienced Old Trafford for the first time at the captain’s run, which only added to the buzz.

“It’s pretty unbelievable, to be fair, how the ground is elevated and the crowds is only two or three meters away from the sideline,” said Henry. “It’s a magnificent pitch, the stadium is awesome and with a full house it will be outstanding.”

Henry has brought back Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly on the right wing, with versatility giving her the edge over Katelyn Vahaakolo, while Christyl Stowers gained the final interchange spot, ahead of Charlotte Scanlan.

New Zealand’s last victory over Australia at the World Cup came in the 2013 group encounter (14-6) though the Jillaroos gained revenge in the final at Leeds (22-12).

In the 2017 decider Australia prevailed 23-16 at Suncorp Stadium.

“We’re pretty confident,” said Henry. “But we’ve got to play a really good game to get the win over this classy Australian team.”