England's Kallum Watkins, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth try of the game, during the Rugby League World Cup opener. Photo / AP

England's Kallum Watkins, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth try of the game, during the Rugby League World Cup opener. Photo / AP

England have thrashed Samoa in the opening game of the Rugby League World Cup with a statement victory in Newcastle.

The hosts ran in 10 tries in the 60-6 victory with a big second half effort after going into halftime up 18-6.

Dominic Young and Elliott Whitehead had doubles while Tommy Makinson kicked eight conversions and two penalties to go with a try.

More to come...