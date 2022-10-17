Adam Doueihi was sent off after an altercation with referee Grant Atkins. Photo / Spark Sport

Adam Doueihi was sent off after an altercation with referee Grant Atkins. Photo / Spark Sport

Lebanon co-captain Adam Doueihi was marched from the field in bizarre circumstances in the Rugby League World Cup opener against the Kiwis, leaving commentators completely baffled.

New Zealand kicked off their campaign with a 34-12 victory over Lebanon on Monday morning, with Joseph Manu putting together a masterclass in Warrington.

It was a scrappy start to the tournament for the Kiwis, who took a long time to get going in a match plagued by frustrating errors and a misfiring attack.

The Kiwis also benefited from having a player advantage in the final quarter when Doueihi was sensationally sent-off in bizarre circumstances, with the commentary team uncertain of the footballer's crime after initially thinking the Lebanon trainer had been sent off.

"I think the trainer Robbie Farah has been sent off here," commentator Andrew Voss said on Fox League.

"Robbie Farah has been sent off by referee Atkins.

"Well this is interesting Adam Doueihi is going to the sideline. What has happened here?

"Doueihi has been sent off. Adam Doueihi has gone off the field, so there is some drama here for Lebanon and they are down a man now.

"It seemed like a very frustrated referee Grant Atkins there.

"Was it dissent? You can only imagine that he got both barrels from both player and trainer I'm not sure."

It was later revealed that Doueihi was pinged by referee Grant Atkins for "foul and abusive language".

"Confirmation it was dissent from Adam Doueihi," Voss said.

"I just wonder with the circumstances of it. It was short kick-off and play was just going to keep going, but Grant Atkins reacted.

"It must have been quite the gobful."

It remains unclear what Doueihi said to the referee.

The Kiwis were held to 18-12 with less than 30 minutes to play, before two moments of Manu magic broke the game open, as the Kiwis crossed for two quick tries.

First, he beat four defenders, from a standing start, to set up Brown to finish under the posts.

Manu upped the ante on the next attacking set, with the try of the tournament so far. He shrugged over two defenders, regathered his own chip then beat three more players, with dazzling balance and strength.

That gave New Zealand breathing space, and then they had more with Rapana getting across in the corner, after Doueihi was dismissed for dissent.

But the Kiwis failed to make the most of the numerical advantage, unable to manufacture anything of note in the final 15 minutes as their attacking jitters continued.

- with news.com.au