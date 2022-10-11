Joseph Manu of the Kiwis. Photosport

With talent spread throughout the World Cup squads like never before, Christopher Reive selects a starting XIII from the stars on show. The catch: He can only name two from any one team

1 James Tedesco - Fullback (Australia)

Establishing himself as the first-choice fullback for the Kangaroos is no small feat, given the top five fullbacks (at least) in the game are eligible to represent Australia. Tedesco has become the benchmark in the position.

No one in the NRL this year broke more tackles than Tedesco, who crashed through 169 during the season (Sydney Roosters teammate Joseph Manu was second with 145). Tedesco is everything you could want in a fullback: He's strong, fast and courageous with his carries, has shifty footwork and will dance around a defender if given the opportunity, while he puts a lot of effort into his work on the defensive end and never gives up if there is the slightest chance he can make a play.

James Tedesco will captain the Kangaroos at the League World Cup. Photo / Getty

Still just 29, Tedesco has already been playing at first-grade level in the NRL for a decade, but has played for the the Kangaroos on only four occasions. At the two previous Rugby League World Cups, the dynamic fullback ran out for Italy. Now something of a veteran on the tournament stage, he will now captain Australia in their bid to retain the title.

2 Brian To'o - Wing (Samoa)

To'o could very well be the most effective X-factor player in rugby league right now. Special things seem to happen when he gets the ball in his hands, as he doesn't go down without a fight.

Brian To'o of the Panthers salutes after scoring a try in the NRL grand final. Photo / Getty

To'o made his debut for the Penrith Panthers back in 2019, but it wasn't until the 2021 season that he really announced his arrival at the top level of the game. Playing in a strong, youthful Panthers side, To'o emerged as one of the game's top wings with his finishing skill and ability to shed tacklers seemingly at will. He is aided in the latter by his athleticism and a rare ability to change direction in an instant. Often times he will dart around erratically as defenders try to bring him down, which can open up holes for him to blaze through or allow him time to get the ball to a teammate. In that sense, he has a good mind for the game and usually makes good decisions for his team.

He is playing with several familiar faces in the Samoan team, including Panthers five-eighths Jarome Luai, so expect him to have just as much impact on the tournament.

3 Euan Aitken - Centre / Second row (Scotland)

Forced to miss Scotland's 2017 World Cup campaign due to an injury, Aitken finally gets his chance to play in the sport's major tournament.

The 27-year-old is as solid as they come in the centres. He runs the ball hard and straight, can score a try and defends his position well. After appearing to have fallen out of favour with the St George Illawarra Dragons, he has reignited his career as a member of the New Zealand Warriors, proving his abilities and unlocking much more.

Euan Aitken finally gets his chance to play in the tournament. Photosport

Over the past couple of years, he has added another arrow to his quiver as he has been deployed in the second row by the Warriors. This year, Aitken was named the club's player of the season.

He will bring that form into the World Cup as Scotland look to return to the knockout stages of the tournament after missing the cut in 2017. That cause is helped by his newly displayed versatility, which gives the Scottish team more options in terms of how their side will look on game day.

4 Joseph Manu - Centre / Fullback (New Zealand)

Joseph Manu hasn't taken long to establish himself as a force on the international stage. On debut against Australia back in 2018, Manu was immense and was arguably the best-performing player on the pitch in the 26-24 win. Despite limited opportunities on the international calendar, the 26-year-old from Tokoroa has stepped up every time he has pulled on the Kiwis jersey.

He is one of the game's elite backs — named in the NRL's team of the year for 2022 — with a strong running game and terrific defence, while also bringing great vision for the game, playmaking ability and a decent kicking game. With two NRL premiership titles to his name with the Sydney Roosters, Manu (main image) comes into his first Rugby League World Cup campaign as part of an incredibly strong Kiwis team.

Joseph Manu of the Kiwis. Photosport

He is a centre by trade, but has proven he can play in every position in the backline, and that versatility could well be utilised by Kiwis coach Michael Maguire to get the most out of his game-changing star.

5 Xavier Coates - Wing (Papua New Guinea)

With the leaping ability of a gazelle and height to go with it, it's no surprise that Coates has become known as a last-play target for playmakers: if they put the kick up, he'll soar above most and have a decent play at it.

Coates actually made his international debut before he made it to the NRL stage, and has developed into a wide-ranging threat. In the 2022 season, his first with the Melbourne Storm, Coates was a strike-weapon on the wing. Despite missing a few games, the 21-year-old finished among the top-10 tryscorers in the NRL with 16 from 17 appearances. If he gets the ball with space ahead of him, watch out.

Still coming into his own as a footy player, he already has experience at the highest levels of the game: NRL, State of Origin and international. You can expect to see Papua New Guinea look to him for some magic throughout the tournament.

6 Luke Keary - Five-eighths (Ireland)

Keary was one of the best halves in the NRL a few years back, leading the Sydney Roosters to the premiership in 2018 and 2019, and awarded the Clive Churchill Medal as man-of-the-match in the 2018 Grand Final.

However, issues with injury have largely hampered his opportunities since then and limiting Keary to just two appearances for Australia in 2018. Instead, he will head into the World Cup with the Irish.

Luke Keary is a creative playmaker who can make his mark running the ball, putting his laces to it or passing. Photo / Getty

Keary is a creative playmaker who can make his mark running the ball, putting his laces to it or passing. He returned this season from an ACL injury suffered early in 2021, and proved he was still among the top talents in his position. He was second in the NRL in try assists this season, just one behind Mitchell Moses (Lebanon), while also among the top five in linebreak assists. He'll take the reins of an Irish attack looking to surprise.

7 Mitchell Moses - Halfback (Lebanon)

After leading the Parramatta Eels to the NRL Grand Finals, Moses takes the reins with Lebanon for the nation's third World Cup campaign. There is some expectation on this side to at least repeat their 2017 quarter-final appearance as they again come in with a good roster. Moses played a major part in that campaign, and will be a focal point against this year.

He is a highly skilled halfback with a great understanding of the game, and can have an impact upon a match with his passing, running and kicking. His defensive game has come a long way in recent years, too. Anyone who has watched the Parramatta Eels over the past few years will have seen him muscle up on that end of the ball despite being targeted by hulking second rowers who come onto the ball at pace.

How Moses plays could very well dictate how the Lebanese campaign pans out. He's a great player, but what has prevented him from being regarded as one of the game's elite halves is his ability to perform game after game. On occasion, Moses has been let down by his consistency. When he's on, he's electric; when he's off, it can put pressure on his team.

8 Josh Papali'i - Prop (Samoa)

The pack Samoa are going to be rolling out will be one of the most formidable in the competition, and Papali'i will be its leader.

Like a fine wine, the Canberra Raiders enforcer just gets better with age. Now 30, he hasn't slowed down even a little bit, and the current style of the game suits his approach of run-hard, tackle-hard play. Papali'i charges onto the ball like he's been shot out of a cannon, and having spent time in the second row and at lock in the past, he runs some lines in support you don't see from a lot of props. He also brings a wealth of experience into the tournament with him, having played 23 State of Origin matches with Queensland and 11 tests for Australia.

Heading into his second World Cup campaign with Samoa, Papali'i will look to lead a strong Samoan team to new heights.

9 Harry Grant - Hooker (Australia)

It seems to be a theme of this World Cup that young players are going to make a massive impact, and that stands true with Grant (main image). The 24-year-old can have an impact on the game in many ways, but his vision is his biggest asset. He's always aware of what is going on around him as he approaches the play the ball, and is a threat to take off from dummy half or kick for territory at any time. With the high-tempo brand of football being played these days, his style of play can cause a lot of problems for a defence struggling to keep up. He was the NRL leader in dummy-half runs this season, and among the top 10 in try assists and top 15 in linebreak assists.

Harry Grant of the Storm will be playing at his first World Cup for Australia. Phot / Getty

It takes a special kind of player to keep the likes of veteran hooker Damien Cook out of the team, but the 2020 NRL rookie of the year has continually been a threat for the Melbourne Storm and Queensland, and now has his first opportunity with Australia.

10 Tom Burgess - Prop (England)

In the modern game, you can't talk about the English team and not touch on someone with the last name of Burgess. For years, the Burgess brothers have had a major impact when they run out for England, and you can expect the same from Tom Burgess in this tournament.

This will be his third World Cup campaign with the English side, having featured in 2013 and 2017, playing a role in both tournaments. His role in 2022, however, shapes up as his largest yet.

A star for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Burgess has the ability to do special things on the pitch and backs himself in every situation. While he is prone to the odd moment where his decision-making lets him down, he has the ability to do special things and can make plays on both ends of the pitch.

Another prop who has ball-playing ability and footwork to trouble defences, as well as strength in the tackle, Burgess sets the tone with his effort on both sides of the ball.

11 Viliame Kikau - Second row (Fiji)

You would hope all the opposition halfback in Group B has been working hard on their tackling, because they're going to have Kikau charging at them at full force. One of the game's most damaging ball carriers, you can expect Fiji to look to him often as they try to make their mark on the tournament.

Kakau isn't a one-trick pony, though. While his ball-running is his calling card, he has an underrated passing skillset, and always looks to keep the play alive for his team by freeing his arms for an offload.

Viliame Kikau celebrates at the final whistle of the 2021 NRL Grand Final. NRL photos

One thing to watch with Kikau — aside from his eye-catching running game — is his discipline. A player who is all effort, all of the time, which can see him concede a few penalties, he was tied as the most penalised player in the NRL this season. But you get far more good than bad from Kikau, and he will be a talisman for a good Fijian side.

12 David Fifita - Second row (Tonga)

For what we've come to expect from Fifita, he had a down year in 2022 and was even deployed at centre on occasion. But after that, it would make total sense if he comes out and tears through opponents for Tonga.

The World Cup will be his debut on the international stage (his only international appearances so far have come in the Nines format), and of all the players who opted to represent a tier-two nation over a tier-one team, his decision to be available for Tonga and not Australia was perhaps the most surprising.

Like many in this Tongan side, Fifita is a tough person to bring down one-on-one. He is dynamic in his carries and strong enough to stand in the tackle and move the ball on to a teammate. Off the ball, he runs fantastic, threatening lines and is no stranger to having his name on the scoresheet.

13 Joseph Tapine - Lock / prop (New Zealand)

Coming off the best NRL season of his nine-year career, Tapine is primed for the World Cup. It's one thing to be good at what you do, but an entirely different thing to do it so well that opposing teams can't stop you. That has been the story of Tapine's year so far. The Wellingtonian led the NRL in post-contact metres by a big margin this year. His ability to carry opponents on his back and keep moving forward helps his backline get front-foot ball, while he's got a handy offload in his arsenal as well. On the defensive end, Tapine is a real leader and has been known to put in some solid hits.

While he was used primarily as a prop by the Canberra Raiders this year, Kiwis coach Michael Maguire could select him as a lock in an effort to maximise the strength in his squad. Wherever he plays, Tapine's presence will be felt.