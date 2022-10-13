Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Rugby League World Cup: Chris Rattue - Memories from the 1995 World Cup

Chris Rattue
By
7 mins to read
The rise of Stacey Jones began at the World Cup. Photo / Photosport

The rise of Stacey Jones began at the World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Chris Rattue was there in 1995, at the tournament that was the genesis for the modern Rugby League World Cup.

The late 1990s were tumultuous times for rugby league, but the turmoil gave a troubled

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport