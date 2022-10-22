Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Rugby League World Cup: Big decisions loom for Kiwis coach Michael Maguire

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
Lebanon's Josh Mansour is tackled by New Zealand's Briton Nikora and Brandon Smith. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Lebanon's Josh Mansour is tackled by New Zealand's Briton Nikora and Brandon Smith. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Audition time for those in the Kiwis squad at the Rugby League World Cup is almost over.

Coach Michael Maguire has shuffled his deck for tomorrow's second group clash with Jamaica (7:30am), with multiple changes

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport