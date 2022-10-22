Lebanon's Josh Mansour is tackled by New Zealand's Briton Nikora and Brandon Smith. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Audition time for those in the Kiwis squad at the Rugby League World Cup is almost over.

Coach Michael Maguire has shuffled his deck for tomorrow's second group clash with Jamaica (7:30am), with multiple changes from the team that beat Lebanon 34-12 last Monday.

Sebastian Kris, Marata Niukore and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak come into the backline, while Scott Sorensen, Isaac Liu and Moses Leota are among the forwards introduced.

It means every member of Maguire's squad – apart from halfback Jahrome Hughes, who remains unavailable through injury, and the suspended Jared Waerea-Hargreaves – will have had game time in the first two weeks of the tournament.

It's a competitive squad with unprecedented depth, especially in the forwards, and Maguire is keen to give players a chance to show their wares.

But the rotation phase won't last much longer, with Maguire intending to settle on his first-choice 17 ahead of the Ireland match on October 28.

"I'm definitely keen to start heading in that direction," said Maguire "The guys this week definitely have a big opportunity to push themselves forward into the opportunities ahead. Moving into selection for next week I'm pretty keen to start embedding some combinations."

Maguire has an idea about his strongest 17 but was unwilling to offer any clues - "I'm not going to give that away" - emphasising that training form has been impressive across the board.

He is unconcerned about Hughes, missing again due to an unspecified thigh complaint.

"He should be right for next week," said Maguire. "He's really close, but we just wanted to take one more week and make sure that it's right."

Hughes could have played, but they need to consider the "big picture" given his importance.

New Zealand's Joseph Manu fends off Lebanon's Brandon Morkos. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The Kiwis were disjointed against Lebanon and Maguire has been impressed with the response this week.

The players have owned their shortcomings, with our awareness that they lacked the requisite intensity and also strayed from their usual game model. The rustiness was understandable – especially for those involved in the NRL grand final – but the lack of patience and direction on attack was poor.

"We went away from something that's been working for us," said Maguire. "The boys were very strong in their meetings [this week], which is really pleasing and we've spoken about how we want to play and be effective in the way that we do things."

Tournament debutants Jamaica were beaten 48-2 by Ireland last week, and the Reggae Warriors are rank outsiders. Parramatta backrower Niukore gets a chance to face them at centre after impressing in the backs against Tonga in June, and remains an option there, while Sorensen will complete a remarkable journey on Sunday.

The 29-year-old will become the fifth member of the Sorensen clan to play at test level for the Kiwis.

His selection comes more than 70 years after his late grandfather Bill Sorensen began his New Zealand career, playing 24 tests from 1951-1960.

His brother Dave, Scott's great uncle, represented New Zealand in 1971-1972 before brothers Dane and Kurt Sorensen – Scott's uncles – left an indelible mark on the league landscape.

Between them Dane and Kurt played 45 tests for the Kiwis, the highpoint of professional careers that spanned the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Scott has been a slow burner at NRL level (82 appearances since 2014) but has come to prominence since he moved from Cronulla to Penrith in 2020 and now has two premiership rings.

"It's a fantastic story, I've known Scotty for a long time," said Maguire.

"[I've seen] him work the way he has and be so diligent about his game, then progress to where he is. He's all about the team and that's why he's been so successful back at Penrith."

Kris (24) is the other test debutant, after a hat-trick in the pre-tournament warm-up match against Leeds.

Kiwis: Joseph Manu, Sebastian Kris, Marata Niukore, Peta Hiku, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Dylan Brown, Kieran Foran, Moses Leota, Brandon Smith, James Fisher-Harris (c), Kenny Bromwich, Briton Nikora, Isaac Liu.

Interchange (from): Isaiah Papali'i, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Jeremy Marshall-King, Scott Sorensen, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Jesse Bromwich.