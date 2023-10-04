Tohu Harris was a finalist for Captain of the Year at the annual NRL awards. Photo / Photosport

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire has revealed why his team will be without Tohu Harris for the upcoming Pacific Championship series as the Warriors star’s absence from the national side goes on.

Harris, 31, has suited up for the Kiwis 16 times but has not played for New Zealand since 2016. That will continue when the Kiwis return to action against Samoa in Auckland on October 21, before facing the Kangaroos in Melbourne a week later, with the series final in Hamilton on November 4.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB, Maguire revealed he was in conversations with the Warriors captain, but Harris ultimately decided against making himself available.

“I spoke with Tohu for a long period of time and I think with the way his body is at the moment, he just feels that he wants to make sure that he can put everything on the field for club,” Maguire said.

“Going into the Kiwis space just extends the length of time that you’re playing so he’s always found that as a bit of a challenge. He’s a great player, Tohu, and I understand why he’s doing what he’s doing, because his body’s not getting any younger.”

Harris is one of a few key Warriors players who have opted against returning for the Kiwis for the upcoming series. Shaun Johnson ruled himself out of contention after a standout season with the Warriors for similar reasons to Harris, while Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has been reportedly mulling a switch to represent Tonga instead.

Under rugby league eligibility rules, the NRL winger of the year can play for Tonga in their upcoming three-match series against England without forfeiting the possibility of a future return to the Kiwis.

Maguire said he had spoken to Watene-Zelezniak - a former New Zealand captain - in recent weeks, and the winger said he wanted to represent his heritage at the top level, however, he was reportedly ruled out of selection for Tonga for their upcoming tour.

“I fully appreciate what he’s wanting to do there, because his family is number one,” Maguire said of Watene-Zelezniak. “One thing he did say was that he can see we’ve got some great players coming through in Jamayne Issako and Will Warbrick is on the verge, and you’ve got Ronaldo [Mulitalo] there so he feels if he can go and play one game to represent his family and his heritage, we’ll that’s something there that he’s dreamed of.

“From my point of view, what he’s done for the Kiwi jersey and how he represents, he’s got a massive passion for how the team goes.”

There will only be one player from the Warriors in the 21-man squad, with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad in the side.

The Kiwi Ferns women will also make their return to the field for their Pacific Championship, which gets under way on October 14, with a squad that features 11 potential debutantes.

Among them are NRLW rookie of the year Annessa Biddle and Olympic gold medallist Tyla Nathan-Wong.

Kiwis: Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Dylan Brown, Fa’amanu Brown, James Fisher-Harris, Kieran Foran, Wiremu Greig, Jahrome Hughes, Jamayne Isaako, Keano Kini, Moses Leota, Danny Levi, Joseph Manu, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Griffin Neame, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Briton Nikora, Isaiah Papali’i, Joseph Tapine, Leo Thompson, Matthew Timoko, Naufahu Whyte.

Kiwi Ferns: Abigail Roache, Laishon Albert-Jones, Shanice Parker, Tiana Davison, Amelia Pasikala, Mya Moana-Hill, Otesa Pule, Annessa Biddle, Brooke Anderson, Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa, Raecene McGregor, Tyla Nathan-Wong, Capri Paekau, Apii Nicholls, Ashleigh Quinlan, Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Georgia Hale, Jasmine Fogavini, Mele Hufanga, Leianne Tufuga, Najvada George.