Marcelo Montoya. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors will be without the services of wing Marcelo Montoya for the next month, with the NRL judiciary handing the 26-year-old a four week ban for a derogatory comment.

During the Warriors win over the North Queensland Cowboys last Friday, a player was heard saying "Get up Kyle you f****t" as Cowboys wing Kyle Feldt was receiving medical attention. Montoya was later revealed to be the guilty party, and faced the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night.

Montoya, appearing for his hearing via video link from the Warriors base in Redcliffe, admitted to making the comment, revealing he reached out to coach Nathan Brown and Warriors chief executive Cameron George after the incident was brought to light to take responsibility.

"I acknowledge and accept that the comment I made on Friday night is completely unacceptable," said Montoya.

"If you know the person I am you would know this is completely out of character. I am fully remorseful for my actions.

"In saying all of this I would like to apologise to Kyle Feldt, to the NRL and to the gay community, and anyone else that I have offended, as I know and respect the work that the NRL has done to ensure inclusiveness and diversity within the NRL community.

“It doesn’t matter where you are born, your gender or sexual orientation - rugby league is for everyone": Abdo. — NRL (@NRL) April 12, 2022

"Moving forward I can only assure you that I have learned from this lesson and this will never happen again."

NRL.com reports NRL legal counsel Lachlan Gyles told the panel Montoya should be suspended for six matches for the offence but sought a four match ban due to his previous good record, the remorse he had shown and his guilty plea.

George, who also appeared in the hearing via video link from Auckland, said the club would offer Montoya all the support he needed.

"We know how disappointed Marcelo is with himself. He's devastated and we really feel for him and what he has been going through," he said.

"As a club we don't condone such behaviour in any circumstances and nor does Marcelo. He will learn from this and will use it to move forward from this episode and be the best person he can be. We'll offer him all the support he needs."

While the side will be without Montoya until round 10, they will welcome back veteran Dallin Watene-Zelezniak in his place on the wing for this Sunday's match against the Sydney Roosters at the Sydney Cricket Ground.