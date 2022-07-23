The Warriors couldn't back up a strong first half, losing to the Canberra Raiders. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors couldn't back up a strong first half, losing to the Canberra Raiders. Photo / Photosport

Canberra Raiders 26

Warriors 14

If anyone needed a reminder why the Warriors can be the most frustrating team in New Zealand sport, this was it.

Producing their best first half of the season and an eye-catching 14-0 advantage over Canberra, they looked headed for a shock win ahead of their second homecoming match on Friday.

But they lost their way in the second half, conceding four unanswered tries to lose 26-14.

It has been symptomatic of their 2022 campaign, as they couldn't get things going after halftime and gradually allowed the home side to get momentum.

Overall, it was still a highly positive performance – and just like last week they will wonder what might have been.

The Warriors only have pride to play for, but while they pushed the Raiders to the limit, their failure to punish Canberra's first-half errors was ultimately costly. The visitors also got no favours from the officials, with several debatable calls.

But they were their own worst enemies and unable to defend lapses as the Raiders scored three tries in an eight-minute second half period. It was an 18-point swing that killed the contest.

Reece Walsh made a cameo appearance for the last 14 minutes, with no chances on attack.

Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton came to the fore in the second half with two booming 40/20s, as the Warriors' halves gradually became less prominent. Tohu Harris and Euan Aitken were superb on defence, while wings Marcelo Montoya and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak worked tirelessly.

The Warriors made a dream start, with two tries in the first eight minutes. First, Jack Murchie slid through off a Shaun Johnson pass, after the halfback had forced a goal-line drop out with a pinpoint bomb. It was a slick right edge move at pace, through several sets of hands

The Canberra Raiders overcame a 14-point deficit to beat the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

From the next set, a towering Daejarn Asi kick had Raiders fullback Xavier Savage befuddled as it bounced off his head. Asi, whose running game has caught the eye in his limited Warriors appearances, slipped across in the next set.

The Warriors were up for it, though some curious calls helped the Raiders with a soft penalty averting what would have been a seven tackle set, before a bizarre decision when Jazz Tevaga was stripped of possession.

But the Warriors hung tough, with some impressive scrambling defence, highlighted by a wonderful try-saving effort by Aitken and Addin Fonua-Blake as Adam Elliott looked certain to score.

There were consecutive errors to end the half, but the Warriors held firm - holding an opponent scoreless at half time since the opening round of last season.

But that clean sheet didn't last long, with Albert Hopoate diving across in the 41st minute, after a Wighton 40/20 created the opportunity. That gave the home side the lift they needed and the pressure gradually increased on the Warriors.

But they continued to defend well and it took another contentious call, as a blatant Corey Harawira-Naera strip went unpunished, which led to Sebastian Kris scoring a well-constructed try.

Some more Wighton kicking magic led to Harawira-Naera busting through the line five minutes later.

That was the signal for Walsh to be introduced, replacing Asi.

From there came a try that only the Warriors could concede - Chanel Harris-Tavita swung and missed at a innocuous grubber, gifting Harawira-Naera a simple touchdown.

The Raiders then safely navigated the last 13 minutes, with two penalties extending their advantage.

Canberra Raiders 26 (Corey Harawira-Naera 2, Albert Hopoate, Sebastian Kris tries; Jamal Fogarty 3 cons, 2 pens)

Warriors 14 (Jack Murchie, Daejarn Asi tries; Shaun Johnson 2 cons, pen)

HT: 0-14