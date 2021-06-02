Rugby league: Warriors senior consultant Phil Gould reveals he turned down chance to join NRL rival Canterbury Bulldogs

Legendary rugby league figure Phil Gould currently serves as a senior consultant at the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Warriors consultant Phil Gould has revealed he was offered a lucrative role with the NRL strugglers the Bulldogs - but turned it down.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Canterbury launched an audacious bid to bring Gould in, eyeing the 62-year-old former player and coach as general manager - a similar role to the one he had at the Penrith Panthers between 2011 and 2019.

The Bulldogs' poaching ploy is their latest attempt to right a disastrous 2021 NRL season, which has seen them deliver just one win from 12 games and rooted at the bottom of the ladder at the midway point of the season.

However, Gould took to Twitter to reveal he had turned down the "kind" opportunity, saying he is "committed" to his current position at the Warriors.

Bulldogs did approach me some weeks ago regarding a possible role with the club. I informed Bulldog Chairman John Khoury early last week that I could not accept the very kind offer. I’m very committed to my role with @NZWarriors and the long term vision we share. Thank you. — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) June 2, 2021

Gould joined the Warriors in August 2020 on the same day the club confirmed Nathan Brown as its new head coach. He currently oversees the club's pathways programs and acts as a sounding board to Brown.

The Bulldogs' hopes of luring Gould had faded recently, after weeks of high-level negotiations between the two parties that went on behind the scenes.

"We are talking to quite a few people," Canterbury chairman John Khoury recently said.

"He would be of interest [if he was available], he would be of interest to any club."

Gould's expertise has been highly sought after following his time at the Panthers, where his rebuild of the rugby league academies as well as saving the club from financial strife have led to its rise as a powerhouse in the Premiership over the last 12 months.

The Bulldogs remain confident current coach Trent Barrett, who is in his first year at the helm of the club, is the right man for the job, but believe Gould would add valuable experience.

The club's troublesome year follows a promising offseason where they hired Barrett, who helped spearhead Penrith's emergence as minor premiers in 2020 as an assistant under Ivan Cleary.

Barrett previously coached the Sea Eagles from 2016 until 2018, leading them to one finals appearance.

Players such as Kyle Flanagan, Nick Cotric and Corey Allan - all with either representative football experience or potential - signed for the club.

Next year they will have stars Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton and Brent Naden arrive, but that will do little to produce wins in the short term.

Former All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen was brought in at the Bulldogs at the end of 2020 as a high-performance consultant - a move courtesy of his close friendship with Barrett.

The Warriors, meanwhile, have a bye this weekend after their heartbreaking 29-28 defeat to the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville at the weekend.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's side is currently in ninth place and next face Melbourne Storm - without suspended teenage sensation Reece Walsh.