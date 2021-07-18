Rugby League: Warriors prop Kane Evans facing ban for obscenity on wrist tape

Kane Evans of the Warriors. Photosport

New Zealand Warriors prop Kane Evans could find himself in hot water with the NRL after cameras captured an obscenity written on his wrist tape.

The 18th man for the Warriors wasn't called upon despite his side suffering four injuries in its 30-16 loss to the Penrith Panthers on Sunday.

Sitting on the bench at Suncorp Stadium, the broadcast cameras picked up the message on Evans' wrist strapping, which read: "Fold some c**t".

Kane Evans with the offensive word on his wrist. Photo / news.com.au

The swear word was noticed by ABC Grandstand commentator Andrew Moore, who was less than impressed.

"If Evans is that much of an imbecile, he should be suspended before he takes the field," he said.

The expletive is likely to come under scrutiny from the NRL, who have previously cracked down on players with swear words or controversial messages on their wrist strapping.

In 2014, Evans' current Warriors teammate Matt Lodge was suspended for two matches for writing the word "c**t" on his wrist tape during an under-20s State of Origin game.

And in 2016, Andrew Fifita was fined $20,000 for sporting a message of support for convicted one-punch killer Kieran Loveridge on his wrist.

Any suspension for Evans would be dire for the Warriors, who lost Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (concussion), Tohu Harris (ACL), Rocco Berry (hamstring) and Wayde Egan (shoulder) during the loss to the Panthers.