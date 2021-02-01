Rugby league: Warriors preparing for entire NRL season in Australia again

Adam Pompey (L) and Viliami Vailea during a Warriors' training session in Tamworth. Photosport

The Warriors have gone "past the frustration point" and are preparing to spend the entire NRL season in Australia again.

Events such as a mini Covid-19 scare in the north of New Zealand has hardly helped the Warriors' prospects of getting back to their home ground Mt Smart Stadium, where they last played in August 2019.

Despite optimistic words from NRL boss Peter V'landys, Warriors chief executive Cameron George said the club was were dealing with continual uncertainty by adopting a stay-in-Australia mindset.

"We want to go home. We are praying for it," George said.

"But the reality is we are not letting it worry us because we can't afford to sit here and listen to the news every day of the week. The problem is you don't unpack your bags."

Despite the families heading to Australia, George told the Sydney Morning Herald he did not want to give the potential for a two-way travel bubble "any energy".

The Warriors were based in Auckland as usual for the first two rounds last year before the Covid-19 pandemic forced them to shift lock, stock and barrel across the ditch.

They have been back in Tamworth for their season preparations under new coach Nathan Brown, having split the squad between Australia and New Zealand late last year.

They are shifting to Terrigal this week, will play at the Central Coast Stadium, and are scheduled to head back to Auckland after round four.

But the shifting Covid sands mean nothing is set in stone.

V'landys is confident a Pacific bubble will occur within months.

"There's already (a bubble) coming from New Zealand, it's going back to New Zealand that's the issue," he said.

"All we've got to a have is for New Zealand to reciprocate it, which I am sure they will."

He also wants NRL players to be pushed up the vaccination queue to fast-track the Warriors' return to Mt Smart Stadium.