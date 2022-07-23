The Raiders bring it back and beat the Warriors Video / Sky sport

Warriors captain Tohu Harris has challenged his teammates to "look themselves in the mirror" and keep their standards high for the rest of the season, in the wake of the 26-14 loss to Canberra on Saturday.

It was a bizarre match, as the Warriors were impressive on both sides of the ball to lead 14-0 at halftime, before they were slowly crushed by a resurgent Raiders in the second period.

It was far from the worst defeat of the season – and there were some positives – but it was a result that will sting nonetheless.

There is little to play for over the next six weeks, but Harris had a blunt message for his squad as they head into the final quarter of the campaign.

"We've got to keep our standards high and not accept defeat," said Harris. "This competition is tough week in, week out, and if we want to be successful club, we've got to show that we want success.

"We can't be a team that will turn up and just roll over for other teams. So everyone's just got to look themselves in the mirror and ask if this is what they really want and what they want to get out of their career and what they want to do for this club."

It was a frank assessment – but accurate. The Warriors faded badly in the second half, with the Raiders showing more desire and hunger, while Jack Wighton's kicking game also helped to swing the momentum.

"We just lacked intensity to start the second half," said Harris. "The first half we did all the simple things really well and we were doing them together. The second half we just didn't have same intensity and Canberra wanted it more."

Coach Stacey Jones was pleased with the first half defensive display, but admitted they lost connection and cohesion after that and he hoped that the impending trip back to Auckland to face the Melbourne Storm (Friday 8pm) would provide a psychological fillip.

"That was the key message to the group; we have got to stay tight here; we get an opportunity to go home and play some footy," said Jones.

Jones defended the late introduction of Reece Walsh (66th minute), saying he was brought on when they "needed points" and Chanel Harris-Tavita had been playing well at fullback.

Walsh's demotion has been one of the major talking points of the week, but the coach gave no guarantees that the Queenslander would return to the starting line-up on Friday.

"We'll have a look at the game and see if we need to make any changes," said Jones.