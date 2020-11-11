Rugby league: Warriors bring in former Bulldogs outside back Marcelo Montoya for 2021 NRL season

Marcelo Montoya playing for the Bulldogs in 2020. Photo / Getty

The Warriors have dipped into their pockets for their sixth signing ahead of the 2021 NRL season, adding former Bulldogs outside back Marcelo Montoya.

The 24-year-old joins on a two-year deal that will see him at the club until the end of 2022. He comes on board alongside Ben Murdoch-Masila, Kane Evans, Euan Aitken, Addin Fonua-Blake and Sean O'Sullivan as the team's new singings.

Since making his debut in 2017, Montoya has scored 19 tries in 54 games and excelled as both a winger and centre, helped by his large of 1.89 metres, 95 kg frame. The club won't be short of talent out wide as he joins a group including the like of Aitken, David Fusitu'a, Ken Maumalo, Peta Hiku and Adam Pompey.

Warriors recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan says the singing offers plenty of depth out wide.

"He is a very good yardage player and is an accomplished try scorer proven at NRL level.

"Marcelo would be one of the most impressive players I've interviewed and brings a great training ethic. We have a fantastic person joining our club."

Incoming head coach Nathan Brown says he has always been a fan of Montoya.

"He is keen to improve as a player and has the desire and ethic we are looking for at the Warriors.

"Marcelo can play wing and centre equally as well and is great under the high ball.

"He will provide competition to the outside back positions in our squad and we believe we can help take his game to a new level as he gets a fresh start at our club."

Montoya was a standout for the Bulldogs in the junior grade between 2014 and 2016 scoring 36 tries in 46 matches.

He has also played international footy for Fiji, competing in eight games including the shock win over the Kiwis in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals.

Montoya is the only player of South American heritage to play in the NRL since the competition's establishment.