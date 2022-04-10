Marcelo Montoya. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors have issued an apology after broadcast microphones picked up one of their players yelling a homophobic slur at North Queensland Cowboys wing Kyle Feldt in the Warriors' win on Friday night.

Feldt was on the ground with an injury after being tackled by Warriors winger Marcelo Montoya 60 minutes into the clash and was receiving attention after Montoya was penalised for a high tackle on Cowboys centre Peta Hiku.

As the Warriors debated the decision with the referee, a player can be heard saying: "Get up Kyle you f****t." Montoya was identified by the Warriors as the guilty party.

The 26-year-old has been charged with a contrary conduct offence for the comment, and the matter has been referred directly to the NRL judiciary.

"Both Marcelo and the club are extremely apologetic for the offence this has caused. It was unacceptable," said George.

"Marcelo accepts responsibility and knows there's no place for such behaviour both in the game and in society generally."

George said the Warriors will make a special submission to the judiciary when it considers the charge and penalty this week.