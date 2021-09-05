Rugby league: Ugly scenes as Warriors end season on miserable note

Matthew Lodge of the Warriors is sent off during the round 25 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the New Zealand Warriors. Photo / Getty

A miserable Warriors season has come to a thoroughly miserable end, with a 44-0 loss to the Gold Coast on Sunday.

It was an ugly performance, made worse by a crazy meltdown in the final quarter, which saw the Warriors down to 10 players, with Jazz Tevaga, Matt Lodge and Kane Evans all sinbinned.

It was one of the Warriors' worst efforts of the year, with poor execution compounded by a staggering lack of discipline.

Lodge seemed to lose his head in the second half, while Evans has learnt nothing from his previous indiscretions, throwing more punches.

Jarrod Wallace of the Titans and Matthew Lodge of the Warriors grapple late in the second half of their NRL clash. Photo / Getty

The Titans needed to win by an 11-point margin to confirm a finals spot, but any tension for the home side evaporated quickly, with two tries in the first quarter.

The Warriors had nothing to play for – which is never easy – but also no pressure.

A similar situation in 2019 saw a rousing and unexpected win over the Raiders, but that never looked likely on Sunday.

It was a muddled, messy effort full of mistakes, with passes constantly hitting the ground, and they were opened up through the middle with ease.

It means the Warriors finish with just eight wins from 24 games, their worst record since the forgettable 2017 season (seven victories).

Their string of close losses have been well documented, but it's still an awful return, considering the strength of their roster.

Nothing worked in the first half.

They completed at only 59 per cent, and the Titans made hay, with five line breaks and more than twice the amount of yardage, and the 16-0 halftime score probably flattered the visitors.

The Warriors showed more spark early in the second half, but it was too little, too late, before the dismissals capsized the contest.

Tevaga was a late inclusion, preferred in the No 14 role to Kodi Nikorima. It ends a strange season for Nikorima, after starting the year as the first choice halfback.

The Warriors had an early chance, with Euan Aitken dropping the ball over the try line in the first minute, after Marcelo Montoya leapt high to take a Reece Walsh bomb. Aitken looked set to score, but the ball was dislodged by a defender's knee.

The Titans made the most of that let off, with teenager Jayden Campbell scooting over with a nice solo effort in the seventh minute, while only a last ditch tackle stopped Tyrone Peachey soon afterwards.

The home side had all the momentum, and Mitch Rein dived over from dummy half. Rein is a clever poacher, but he took advantage of some weak defence.

The Warriors couldn't get anything going, undone by constant mistakes, with nine errors in the first 30 minutes.

Campbell was a constant menace, and his break led to David Fifita crossing minutes after he came on. Aside from Aitken's effort – and Matt Lodge spilling the ball near the line early – the Warriors didn't look like making a dent in the scoreboard.

They were unlucky just after halftime, with a Dallin Watene-Zelezniak try scratched for a forward pass which looked parallel at best, but Fifita's second touchdown, as he barrelled over from close range scotched any chance of an improbable revival.

Brian Kelly finished off a good backline move in the 53rd minute, before the game went a bit nuts, as the Warriors lost all their discipline.

Tevaga (late shove), Lodge (late tackle) and Evans (punching) were all sinbinned within two minutes, as tempers frayed, with two separate melees.

It was poor self control from the trio, while Jarrod Wallace was also dismissed.

Late tries to Patrick Herbert, Campbell and Moeaki Fotuaika added to the scoreboard carnage and confirmed a NRL record margin for the Titans.

Warriors 0

Titans 44 (Jayden Campbell 2, Mitch Rein, David Fifita 2, Brian Kelly, Patrick Herbert, Moeaki Fotuaika tries; Jamal Fogarty 6 goals)

Halftime: 16-0