Rugby league: Tributes flow for retired legend Benji Marshall

Benji Marshall celebrates victory over Australia in the Rugby League World Cup final in 2008. Photo / Photosport

Tributes to Benji Marshall are flowing from all corners in the wake of his retirement from rugby league after 19 seasons at the top of the sport.

The 36-year-old announced his decision to call time on his career at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon and retires as one of New Zealand's greatest players, amassing 31 caps for the Kiwis - 22 as captain. in 2010 he won the Golden Boot Award for rugby league's best international player.

During an NRL career that saw him suit up for the Wests Tigers, St George Illawarra Dragons, Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs, Marshall won the Premiership in 2005 and was a four-time NRL All Star.

Former players and teammates were quick to praise Marshall's contributions to the sport, including the recently-retired Issac Luke who laid out exactly what Marshall meant for young New Zealanders.

"You inspired so many kids from Aotearoa. No one will ever have the impact you had on the game," Luke posted on Twitter.

Coaching maestro Wayne Bennett, Marshall's final NRL coach, said he was at one point the only reason he wanted to watch the sport.

"When I saw him first play, I would be over football but I'd want to watch him," Bennett told AAP.

"He was so exciting. He just brought that unpredictability. When they talk about the great players of the game, he will always be in that category."

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler hailed Marshall as an inspirational figure, "captivating" many aspiring young players over the years.

"There was some times there where he was just brilliant, but he's left as big a mark on the game as anyone," he told Wide World of Sports.

Benj Marshall on debut for the Wests Tigers in 2003. Photo / Getty

"He came in at a young age and... he was a rock star from day one." former Tigers teammate Robbie Farah said.

"For him to go on now and, in my opinion, be the greatest New Zealander ever to play our game, is just remarkable."

The accolades were endless from fans and pundits on social media as they marked the end of one of the great chapters of New Zealand rugby league.

Congratulations on a tremendous career #benjimarshall - through the darkest times to the good times. True warrior of our game.



I’m so grateful to have played alongside you! 🙏🏽



Enjoy the next chapter of your life! pic.twitter.com/nj4GppzM0S — Scott Prince (@scottprince7) October 6, 2021

Benji Marshall. As exciting a player to call as I have ever come across in my commentary career. And that was right from his very 1st TV game I called him in, playing for @KeebraParkSHS in 2003. @FOXNRL @fanfoxleague @VossySEN @1170sen @skysportnz #benjimarshall #superstar — Andrew Voss (@AndrewVossy) October 6, 2021

Benji Marshall, thankyou.

Idolised you as a kid, every kid where I was from wanted to step like you.

Was lucky enough to play against you and even swap jerseys.

Enjoy retirement mate one of the very best to ever do it. #OG 🐯👑 — Jackson Hastings (@JackoHastings) October 6, 2021

I must say that Benji Marshall is without doubt one of the most entertaining players I have ever seen. He has amazed,astonished and entertained a generation. Congratulations on a glittering career👏🏆 — Darryl Brohman OAM (@therealbigmarn) October 6, 2021

He inspired a generation 🤴🏼



Congratulations on an epic career, Benji Marshall. pic.twitter.com/v2wZfIw1IZ — NRL (@NRL) October 6, 2021

There will only ever be one Benji Marshall. Thank you for everything you have done for our Club and the game of Rugby League 👑❤️💚

Biography 👉 https://t.co/UiUDDvv9Rs pic.twitter.com/hC0IjZcerB — South Sydney Rabbitohs 🐰 (@SSFCRABBITOHS) October 6, 2021

Wests Tigers would like to extend its congratulations to Life Member Benji Marshall on a truly incredible career.



Thank you for all that you have done for our club, our game and for fans everywhere. 👏 — Wests Tigers (@WestsTigers) October 6, 2021

Benji Marshall THANK YOU for the memories my bro. 👑🐐✊🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/SIMMkYjgLw — Junior Sa'u (@junior_sau) October 6, 2021

Love Benji Marshall. What a champion. Love how he has played and conducted himself. Full respect. Thanks for the amazing footy and cheers to an awesome post league career. pic.twitter.com/MLgMfKGPoo — Dai Henwood (@daihenwood) October 6, 2021

There’s very few sportspeople I’d say this about but, as a Rugby League fan, I love you Benji Marshall. Go well my bro. — Ben Hurley (@benhurleycom) October 6, 2021