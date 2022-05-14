Tohu Harris will return for the Warriors this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Tohu Harris' return to the NRL could not have come soon enough.

The Warriors captain will make his first appearance of the season when the Warriors take on the South Sydney Rabbitohs this afternoon, ending a 10-month stint on the sidelines dealing with a knee injury.

Harris last played in the club's loss to the Penrith Panthers in mid-July last year, and it has been a slow process to get him back to playing health.

"It's been quite tough," Harris said. "Rehab is not a nice place to be, so the excitement to be back out on the field and be amongst the team is quite up there.

"How people get through that, I'll never know. I certainly struggled and I probably made it hard on the rehab coaches as well. I think we're all excited that I'm not in rehab anymore."

While it was a bit of a slog being a patient, Harris says he found solace in perspective. Although training days were monotonous as he was doing the same things every day, the fact he was able to go home to his wife and son brightened the process.

"Having that perspective that, as hard as it is at work, I don't have it too hard – I still get to go home and the people I love are there. That certainly made it a lot easier."

One of the most influential players in the Warriors team, the workhorse forward is expected to be on a minutes restriction this weekend as the club looks to ease him back into action.

Assistant coach Justin Morgan said he would be likely to see around 40 minutes of game time, but the coaches are yet to decide on just how he will be deployed.

It could be a case of Harris reverting to the interchange bench to start the match, and playing the back end of each half. However, the Warriors have been guilty of starting slow this season, and the coaches could opt to leave him in the starting line-up in the hope of influencing a better opening 20 minutes for the team.

However he is deployed, Harris said there were no illusions as to how his return might impact the team. Although he brings veteran presence and drive on the pitch, there is only so much he can do to help the team turn things around after being embarrassed by 12 men against the Cronulla Sharks last time out.

"Not one person can fix the whole issues. Everyone's just got to be, and has been, focusing on doing their own roles and getting that right. It doesn't matter who you bring in, that person's got to take care of their own role. That's been the talk and the focus this week.

"There's not going to be any miracles; I'm just going to come in and do my role the best I can. Hopefully that makes it easier on the guys to do theirs, but I can't do their job and they can't do mine.

"You just want to do your part and try help or be a part of it. Hopefully I can stay healthy for the rest of the year and I can have a hand in trying to turn some of our results around."

Warriors v Rabbitohs

Today, 5pm, Brisbane

Warriors: Reece Walsh, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Viliami Vailea, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Daejarn Asi, Shaun Johnson, Addin Fonua-Blake, Jazz Tevaga, Matt Lodge, Tohu Harris, Jack Murchie, Aaron Pene.

Reserves: Ben Murdoch-Masila, Bunty Afoa, Eliesa Katoa, Freddy Lussick, Pride Petterson-Robati, Edward Kosi.