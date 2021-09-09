Rugby league: Tohu Harris makes history with prestigious Warriors award

Tohu Harris. Photo / Photosport

Tohu Harris has grabbed a slice of Warriors history, after being awarded the Simon Mannering medal as the club's 2021 Player of the Year.

The 29-year-old becomes just the fourth player – after Steve Price, Mannering and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck – to be honoured across consecutive seasons.

It's due recognition for Harris, who was again outstanding, albeit in an abbreviated campaign.

He suffered an ACL injury in the round 18 match with Penrith and was limited to only 15 appearances across the season.

But he averaged more than 100 running metres per game and ranked ninth across the NRL for tackles per match.

The leadership and experience of Harris was sorely missed in the final quarter of the season, as well as his ability to always be in the right place, especially on defence.

The other finalists were prop Addin Fonua-Blake, hooker Wayde Egan and centre Euan Aitken.

Fonua-Blake proved a brilliant recruit, captaining the club in the latter part of the 2021 and his impact was recognised, voted players' player of the season by his teammates, shading Harris and winger Marcelo Montoya in that category.

The 25-year-old was injured in round four against the Roosters but returned earlier than expected to play 11 of the last 12 games. The prop carried for 160 metres a match, along with 26 tackles.

Fullback Reece Walsh was honoured as rookie of the year, after his breakout campaign.

He finished as the club's top try scorer with nine in 16 appearances while he averaged 119 metres a game. The 19-year-old led the club for try assists (11) and line breaks (14) and he was second for most tackle breaks with 53.

The hard-working Montoya picked up the Clubman of the Year award. His signing wasn't widely heralded but he was one of the most consistent players and managed a career-best 123 metres per game.

Former Warriors Aaron Whittaker, Kevin Campion, Michael Witt and Nathan Friend presented the awards, at a club function on the Gold Coast.

2021 WARRIORS AWARDS

Rookie of the Year - Reece Walsh

Clubman of the Year - Marcelo Montoya

Players' Player of the Year - Addin Fonua-Blake

Simon Mannering Medal - Tohu Harris

WARRIORS PLAYER OF THE YEAR | 1995-2021

1995 Tea Ropati

1996 Stephen Kearney

1997 Stacey Jones

1998 Joe Vagana

1999 Jason Death

2000 Robert Mears

2001 Jerry Seuseu

2002 Ali Lauitiiti

2003 Francis Meli

2004 Wairangi Koopu

2005 Ruben Wiki

2006 Steve Price

2007 Steve Price

2008 Simon Mannering

2009 Micheal Luck

2010 Manu Vatuvei

2011 Simon Mannering

2012 Ben Matulino

2013 Simon Mannering

2014 Simon Mannering

2015 Ben Matulino

2016 Simon Mannering

2017 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

2018 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Simon Mannering Medal)

2019 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Simon Mannering Medal)

2020 Tohu Harris (Simon Mannering Medal)

2021 Tohu Harris (Simon Mannering Medal)