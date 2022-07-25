Seven Manly Sea Eagles players have refused to wear the pride jersey. Video / NRL on Nine

A trio of Manly Sea Eagles footballers have reportedly backflipped on their decision to boycott the club's pride jersey for this week's NRL match against the Sydney Roosters.

Seven players sensationally stood down after the club announced the pride jersey – featuring rainbow stripes and trim – would be worn as a one-off this week.

Jason Saab, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau'atu, Tolutau Koula and New Zealanders Josh Aloiai, Toafofoa Sipley and Christian Tuipulotu were reportedly opposed to wearing the jersey due to their religious beliefs.

But after Manly held an emergency meeting with the players in question on Monday evening, at least three Manly footballers have changed their mind and are now considering wearing the pride jersey this weekend, according to 7News.

"Of the seven players who are refusing to wear the jersey, at least three now have had a bit of a change of heart and are considering wearing the pride jersey for this upcoming round," reporter Michelle Bishop told Channel 7's Sunrise on Tuesday morning.

Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler had told his players he would support their decision to stand down from Thursday's game over the pride jersey, the SMH reported.

Manly's Sean Keppie, Kieran Foran and Reuben Garrick in the Sea Eagle's Pride jersey. Pic: Manly Digital

Manly will become the first club in rugby league history to wear a jersey celebrating inclusivity, with rainbow colours replacing the traditional white piping.

The Sea Eagles' major sponsor is gambling company Pointsbet, while their home stadium, 4 Pines Park, is named after an alcoholic brewing company.

Sea Eagles great Ian Roberts, the first rugby league player to come out as openly gay, was left heartbroken by the player revolt.

"I try to see it from all perspectives but this breaks my heart," Roberts said to The Daily Telegraph.

"It's sad and uncomfortable. As an older gay man, this isn't unfamiliar. I did wonder whether there would be any religious pushback. That's why I think the NRL have never had a Pride round.

"I can promise you every young kid on the northern beaches who is dealing with their sexuality would have heard about this."