Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Rugby league: The key word driving the Warriors ahead of NRL season

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
The Warriors kick off their campaign on Friday night against the Newcastle Knights. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors kick off their campaign on Friday night against the Newcastle Knights. Photo / Photosport

Expect to see more resilience from the Warriors in 2023.

Last season, the team were guilty of throwing in the towel when things began to go against them. It made for some big losses, with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport