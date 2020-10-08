Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Rugby league: The inside story of Sonny Bill Williams' 'special' career

9 minutes to read

A look back at Sonny Bill Williams' career ahead of possibly his last NRL game of his career. Photos / Photosport

NZ Herald
By: Michael Burgess

Sonny Bill Williams could play his last NRL game tonight.

If not, the end will come at some stage this month - as the 35-year-old is unlikely to suit up again next year - and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.