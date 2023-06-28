Rugby League: TAB’s $400,000 early payout for punters that backed Warriors to qualify top eight

Loyal Warriors punters paid-out early to celebrate their winning run. Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Betting with your heart has paid off for some loyal Warriors punters who backed the side to qualify for the top eight early in the season.

With still 10 rounds to go in the NRL regular season, Andrew Webster’s side are already deemed winners in the eyes of fans so TAB has released an early pay-out to celebrate.

At the start of the season, the Warriors were paying as much as $5 to play finals footy for the first time since 2018 and plenty of punters followed both their head and their heart.

One loyal Warriors supporter collected $20,000 for their well-placed faith.

That supporter is just one of many Warriors fans who will reap the benefits of today’s $400,000 payout from TAB.

The Auckland-based team have put themselves in a strong position, sitting in fifth place with a 9-6 record and only three of their last nine regular-season matches across the Tasman.

The Warriors have won four of their last five matches, with Friday’s 48-18 thumping of the Dragons their third successive victory by 20 points or more, a streak that hasn’t been matched at the club in more than two decades.

The TAB has been an official sponsor of the Warriors for the last two years and are keeping the faith alongside the fans.

TAB Head of Betting Nick Conway told the Herald, “Like the rest of New Zealand, we’re all fans of the Warriors here at TAB and we can’t see a world where they don’t play finals footy this year, so we are declaring it and putting our money where our mouth is - the Warriors are finals bound,”

“It feels like half of New Zealand is backing the Warriors. We paid out $700,000 after last week’s win and we’re on the hook for at least $2 million in winnings if they go all the way and win the Grand Final. I love the Warriors, but cheering them on to pay out a couple of million will test my loyalty.”

The Warriors are currently paying $19 to win the Grand Final on October 1.