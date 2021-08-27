Rugby league: Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson lambasts NRL bunker after Joseph Manu hospitalised

Roosters coach Trent Robinson goes on epic rant in press conference. Video / Fox Sport

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has denounced the NRL's referee bunker as a farce after one of his own players received scant punishment for seriously injuring Kiwis international Joseph Manu.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs' premiership hopes took a massive blow last night after fullback Latrell Mitchell was put on report for a high shot on Manu in what turned into another heated and spiteful contest between league's oldest and fiercest rivals.

It was confirmed Manu had suffered a depressed fracture of the cheekbone in the incident that overshadowed the Rabbitohs' thumping 54-12 win over the Roosters.

In the 57th minute, Mitchell was sin-binned and put on report for a dangerous tackle that sent his former clubmate to hospital.

Given the heavy contact of the hit on Manu and his history at the judiciary this year, where he was earlier suspended for four weeks on a grade two dangerous contact charge, Mitchell is facing an extended stint on the sidelines. If Souths are to win the comp they may have to do it without him.

Joseph Manu suffered a depressed fracture of the cheekbone in the incident. Photo / Getty

In a bad-tempered post-match press conference, Roosters coach Trent Robinson said the performance of the match officials was "laughable".

"It took Joey to stand up and stick up for himself with a depressed fracture of the cheekbone and they still didn't want to do anything about it. Henry Perenara in the bunker didn't stop play. Ashley (Klein) asked them to play on and then the players went at it again. Then they missed it again," Robinson fumed.

"Perenara is up in the box doesn't do a thing about it for 30, 40, 50 seconds. It is a common theme this year about the NRL and bunker not looking after our players. The guy is off in hospital and they send him for ten in the bin, ten in the bin. It was laughable. A guy will finish the year for a late shot on the head."

He said the referees "didn't know what they were doing".

"How do you send that for ten in the bin? A guy will finish the year based on a late shot to the head, and it's ten minutes in the bin? You cannot make decisions, if that's your decision," Robinson said.

"Get out of there. If you can't do it, get out of there. Or just get rid of it (the bunker) completely. Get rid of it completely. If you cannot do the job, get out of there. It's shown that the NRL bunker cannot do their job this year. It's been a farce, an absolute farce."

Robinson said he loved Mitchell and that he played on the edge, but said he needed to get the rubbish out of his game after "costing one of his good mates the rest of the season".

Wayne Bennett fired back.

"Trent has got a couple of those players himself that he coaches so I don't know what he is looking over the fence at us for. We will handle our own situation," Bennett said.

"No one likes to see what happened out there tonight … but I'm sure they get to write another chapter in the book of feuds between the Roosters and South Sydney. I'm sure Russell (Crowe) will enjoy that part of it.

"The judiciary is probably going to rest a few for me but it is my intention to give a few a rest (next week) if I can."