Rugby League: Sonny Bill Williams linked to international coaching gig

Sonny Bill Williams. Photo / Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Matthew Johns has revealed he and brother Andrew are considering a superpower coaching team-up with Sonny Bill Williams.

The older brother told Fox League on Sunday night he and Andrew are serious about joining forces to take over as coach of Samoa ahead of this year's Rugby League World Cup in the UK.

The only problem is Samoa still has a coach, Matt Parish.

However, reports in recent weeks have claimed there are rumours Samoa players are pushing for a new mentor.

It does not get better than a combination of the Johns brother and code-hopping superstar Williams.

Johns was asked on Sunday Night With Matty Johns if he was serious about taking the job, after he last week made the staggering suggestion that he wanted to help the growth of international rugby league by joining the Samoa team.

"They've got a head coach at the moment there. But I spoke to Joey (Andrew) again about it today, and yeah (we are serious), definitely," Johns said.

"We've got full-time jobs so I don't know how it would work out, and Joey has been talking to Sonny Bill Williams as well.

"We would do it for nothing. Quite seriously, and Joey is the same, you wouldn't take a cent. Sonny wouldn't.

"It would be a bit of three-way coaching. I don't know how it would work, but in my opinion Samoa should be emulating what Tonga are doing.

"There should be a goal that within a couple of years Samoa should be beating Australia, like Tonga have been doing.

"I want to be respectful because they do have a coach, but if something happens then Joey and I are available."

He said the previous week he would put his hand up if his brother was prepared to do the same.

"In our sport we've got the balance wrong. State of Origin is the pinnacle of our sport, it should be international football," he said.

"We need stronger international football. And the godsend for that has been Tonga.

"I was talking to Joey the other day. Because he's been over to Samoa a few times, surfing. He wants to coach you guys. That's the world going around.

"I tell you what, If Andrew did, I'd be proud to."

Samoa has the potential to challenge the first-tier nations like Australia and New Zealand, with available players, including Jarome Luai, Brian To'o, Junior Paulo, Stephen Crichton and Dylan Brown.

Paulo last week gave his approval for Johns stepping in.

Matthew Johns has previously been a highly sought after coaching consultant, and worked with the Melbourne Storm for many years.

Andrew Johns is also one of the greatest minds in rugby league and still works as a specialist halves coach with the Roosters and Parramatta.