Shaun Johnson. Photo / Photosport

Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson is back in the wider Kiwis squad after being dropped for the side's victory over Mate Ma'a Tonga earlier this year.

Johnson, who last donned the black and white V in 2019, was one of 10 players added to the Kiwis' wider squad to prepare for the Rugby League World Cup in the United Kingdom starting next month.

Experienced Kiwis Kodi Nikorima and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves were among the others recalled into the 34-man squad, with two new faces in Canberra centres Sebastian Kris and Matthew Timoko, who have been instrumental in the Raiders' run in the NRL finals after eliminating the Storm on Saturday night.

Titans hooker Erin Clark is the only player to miss out from the 25-man squad named for the 26-6 win over Tonga in June, after being ruled out following knee surgery.

Seven of the players are yet to make their test debuts for the Kiwis: Kris, Timoko, Jeremy Marshall-King, Bailey Simonsson, Griffin Neame, Jordan Riki and Scott Sorensen.

Kiwis head coach Michael Maguire said the wider squad will provide important cover during the NRL finals.

"We wanted to name a wider squad so we have all options covered while the NRL finals are playing out," Maguire said.

"We're excited about the depth of players available and the form they're in. The vast majority of them are in sides that made it into the finals which is a real positive as we look ahead to the tournament."

Kiwis head coach Michael Maguire. Photo / Photosport

The Kiwis are due to assemble in Sydney on September 27 where they'll train for two days before flying to England on September 30. Players selected from the two teams in the grand final will travel separately the following week.

Maguire's side will warm up for their World Cup campaign with a match against the Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on October 8, when 2008 World Cup winner Thomas Leuluai will be guest captain in the final match of his career before retiring. The Kiwis will then move to their World Cup base in York.

Their opening Pool C match is against Lebanon in Warrington on October 16, followed by Jamaica in Hull on October 22 and Ireland in Leeds on October 28.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for November 4-6, with the semifinals taking place on November 11 and 12 before the final at Old Trafford in Manchester on November 19.

Wider Kiwis squad

Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Jesse Bromwich, Kenny Bromwich, Dylan Brown, James Fisher-Harris, Kieran Foran, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Corey Harawira-Naera, Peta Hiku, Jahrome Hughes, Shaun Johnson, Seb Kris, Moses Leota, Isaac Liu, Joseph Manu, Jeremy Marshall-King, Te Maire Martin, Ken Maumalo, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Griffin Neame, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Briton Nikora, Kodi Nikorima, Marata Niukore, Isaiah Papali'i, Jordan Rapana, Jordan Riki, Bailey Simonsson, Brandon Smith, Scott Sorensen, Joe Tapine, Matt Timoko, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.