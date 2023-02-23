Angus Crichton of the Roosters. Photo / Getty

The father of Sydney Roosters forward Angus Crichton has revealed the representative star has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Earlier this month, Crichton was granted personal leave from the Roosters pre-season trip to Queenstown, New Zealand in order to deal with personal issues.

Crichton has not been sighted during the pre-season trial matches against Melbourne and Manly.

But in a statement to Channel 9 News, Crichton’s father Charlie revealed why the 27-year-old had taken time away from the game.

“I can confirm today that Angus is under appropriate professional support and treatment for medically diagnosed bipolar disorder which he has been dealing with for sometime,” the statement read.

“He is full supported by his family, his management and the Sydney Roosters club as he works towards recovery.

“While no timeline has been set for his return to Rugby League, we will continue to trust his medical team and know those with the Rugby League community will respect his right to privacy during this time.”

Earlier in the day, Nine’s Danny Weidler reported Crichton is expected to miss at least six weeks before returning, including the first four weeks of the season.

“Privately, the Roosters are hoping to have him back on the field in six weeks, but that may be the best-case scenario,” he said.

Crichton, who had been suspended for a match during the World Cup final for a raised elbow on Chanel Harris-Tavita, was a member of Australia’s successful World Cup campaign.

He also played two State of Origin matches for NSW last year.

Crichton has played 87 matches for the Sydney Roosters, including winning the 2019 premiership after moving from his former club the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Where to get help

If it is an emergency and you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

For counselling and support

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Need to talk? Call or text 1737

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202

For children and young people

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

For help with specific issues

Alcohol and Drug Helpline: Call 0800 787 797

Anxiety Helpline: Call 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY)

OutLine: Call 0800 688 5463 (0800 OUTLINE) (6pm-9pm)

Safe to talk (sexual harm): Call 0800 044 334 or text 4334

All services are free and available 24/7 unless otherwise specified.

For more information and support, talk to your local doctor, hauora, community mental health team, or counselling service. The Mental Health Foundation has more helplines and service contacts on its website.