Reece Walsh slips and falls during conversion kick. Source / Sky Sport

The goalkicking hall of shame has a brand new entry with Warriors player Reece Walsh having an absolute shocker against the Newcastle Knights.

The Warriors were on fire early, slicing through the hapless Knights like they were Swiss cheese, scoring twice in the blink of an eye.

The second try through Viliami Vailea was out on the right side of the field near the sideline, lining up a conversion attempt for the left-footed Walsh.

The young Queenslander went all the way through his process but at the point of kicking the ball, he slipped.

Unlike Storm legend Cameron Smith, who slipped and still potted a sideline conversion in 2016 and became a clip that makes any goalkicking highlight reel, Walsh made an absolute meal of it.

The ball rolled just 15m before one of the Warriors players picked the ball up.

Reece Walsh slips during his conversion attempt. Photo / Twitter, NRL on Nine

"Oh, that's a horrific moment for Walsh, at least he can smile about it," Fox League's Andrew Voss said.

"If there's a worse kick than that this year I'll be very surprised. Did he even make contact with the ball? NASA, we've got a massive problem, a failure to take off. Abort, abort."

As usual, social media was quick to make fun.

All time howler from Reece Walsh there. Beautiful stuff #NRLWarriorsKnights pic.twitter.com/ABayU0zVH3 — Christopher Reive (@ChrisReive) May 28, 2022

Reece Walsh kick turned out to be a tremendous impersonation of the Warriors' season. #NRLWarriorsKnights https://t.co/ufQXWhLLaL — Scott Bailey (@ScottBaileyAAP) May 28, 2022

Despite the Warriors' strong start to the game, which saw them looking at a cricket score against the Knights, mistakes brought Newcastle back into the game.

Two kicks out on the full and one from a kick-off helped Newcastle build some territory and possession and build their way back into the game.

The Warriors ended up blowing their early 12-0 lead to eventually lose the game 24-16.

It's the Warriors' fourth straight defeat, on a run which has seen only one win in seven matches.