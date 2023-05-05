Catalans Dragons players had to flee the pitch as a bull broke loose during a pre-match parade ahead of their match against St Helens.

The parade was contrived by Catalans owner Bernard Guasch, head of a local meat processing company, to celebrate the quality of beef in the region.

However, all did not go according to plan as one of the bulls broke free, dragging its unfortunate handler across the turf before shaking free and gallivanting towards the posts, sending players, who were minding their own business while warming up at the time, scattering into the stands.

The bull, one of three in the parade, was swiftly recovered with no damage done bar a few rising heart rates, and the match started as scheduled at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in Perpignan.

In a statement prior to the incident, the Dragons said that “three prize-winning bulls, as well as two cows from the same Gascon breed, will perform a lap of honour during the warm-up”.

Having survived their scare with the big beast, the Dragons got their game under way against St Helens in a repeat of the 2021 Grand Final.

Former England captain Sam Tomkins was named in the starting line-up at scrum half, as he continues to build up to full match fitness following a knee injury.

Ahead of the match, St Helens head coach Paul Wellens said he was expecting a tough battle against the Dragons, even without any expectation of having to deal with a bull on the loose.

“We have had some really tough battles with Catalans over recent years and we know them at their best are a really strong side,” he added. “Like ourselves, you go through periods in the season where sometimes you are playing well and sometimes you are not quite getting it right. “Catalans have had a bit of both this year but we will be preparing for them at their best.”

At the break the score between the fourth and sixth-placed teams in the Super League table was 12-12.