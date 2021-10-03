Rugby league: Penrith Panthers winger Brian To'o proposes after winning grand final

Penrith Panthers winger Brian To'o melted the hearts of NRL fans with his "unreal" post-match act immediately after his side's NRL Grand Final triumph.
Following a nailbiting 80 minutes of rugby league at Suncorp Stadium, the Panthers were crowned 2021 NRL premiers after securing a 14-12 victory over the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
Amid the celebrations, To'o found his partner Moesha Fuifui in the crowd of 39,000 and proposed with some blood still seeping from a gash in his eyebrow.
The 23-year-old's girlfriend broke down in tears, with the Channel 9 cameras capturing the beautiful moment they embraced.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
To'o was inevitably mobbed by his teammates after she said yes.
"He'll get a premiership ring tonight, but it looks like he's brought his own bling as well," Channel 9 presenter James Bracey said.
Fuifui told Channel 9: "I thought he was just coming to give me a hug, like he usually does. I wasn't expecting that."
To'o continued: "I just want to thank my beautiful partner for saying yes."