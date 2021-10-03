Rugby league: Penrith Panthers winger Brian To'o proposes after winning grand final

Brian To'o of the Panthers proposes to his partner Moesha Fuifui after winning the 2021 NRL Grand Final. Photo / Getty

Penrith Panthers winger Brian To'o melted the hearts of NRL fans with his "unreal" post-match act immediately after his side's NRL Grand Final triumph.

Following a nailbiting 80 minutes of rugby league at Suncorp Stadium, the Panthers were crowned 2021 NRL premiers after securing a 14-12 victory over the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Amid the celebrations, To'o found his partner Moesha Fuifui in the crowd of 39,000 and proposed with some blood still seeping from a gash in his eyebrow.

The 23-year-old's girlfriend broke down in tears, with the Channel 9 cameras capturing the beautiful moment they embraced.

To'o was inevitably mobbed by his teammates after she said yes.

"He'll get a premiership ring tonight, but it looks like he's brought his own bling as well," Channel 9 presenter James Bracey said.

Fuifui told Channel 9: "I thought he was just coming to give me a hug, like he usually does. I wasn't expecting that."

To'o continued: "I just want to thank my beautiful partner for saying yes."

I couldn’t be more here for the Brian To’o proposal and the “SHE SAID YES” that followed. Unreal 👏🏼 👏🏼 👏🏼 #NRLGF — Lauren Wood (@LaurenHeraldSun) October 3, 2021

Brian To’o proposing after winning a premiership and then getting mobbed by the boys. You love to see it. 😍🥰 #nrl #nrlgf — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottlieb) October 3, 2021

SCREAMING. BRIAN TO’O WHAT A MAN. THE GOLDEN COUPLE OF THE NRL. — Eliza Barr (@ElizaJBarr) October 3, 2021