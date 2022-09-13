Caitlin Moran. Photo / Getty

Newcastle utility Caitlin Moran has been banned by the NRL following an investigation by the integrity unit after an offensive social media post referencing the Queen's death.

Moran, a former Jillaroos representative and Indigenous All Star, has since been forced to delete the Instagram post, which featured a picture of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Todays a good fkn day, uncle Luke announces his tour, and this dumb dog dies Happy fkn Friday," the post read.

She deleted the comment from her Instagram story approximately eight hours after posting it.

The NRL handed down the ban on Tuesday with Moran set to be suspended for one game along with being fined 25 per cent of her salary for the season.

"The breach notice proposes a fine equivalent to 25 per cent of her current NRLW contract, wholly suspended, provided she fulfils a number of conditions," an NRL statement read.

"The breach notice also proposes a one match suspension in the NRLW. The fine will be suspended for a period of 12 months to be payable immediately should the code be further breached in that period.

"Rugby league is an inclusive game and has a proud and strong relationship with many communities. Regardless of any personal views, all players and officials must adhere to the professional standards expected of them and on this occasion, the public comments made by the player have caused damage to the game."

Moran has five days to respond to the breach notice.

The since deleted post drew widespread backlash with radio presenter Ray Hadley described the social media post as "perhaps the most reprehensible thing ever seen connected to rugby league".

"I agonised over whether it should be revealed," he told 4BC.

"If she plays tomorrow it will be a disgrace of monumental proportions."

Moran played 24 minutes off the bench in her side's 18-16 loss to the Sydney Roosters.

Indigenous leaders in Australia were critical of the Queen's legacy, which they say included the Stolen Generation and erasure of indigenous cultural identifiers.

Newcastle NRLW coach Ronald Griffiths threw his support behind Moran, a proud Gommeroi man himself, who said it was a complex issue given she's a proud indigenous woman who holds strong views about historical injustices.

"I wasn't worried," Griffiths said.

"The relationship between indigenous people and the monarchy is a complicated one. If Caitlin has done something then it will be investigated by the Integrity Unit and we'll work our way through the process."