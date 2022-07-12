Dallin Watene-Zelezniak played a large hand in the Warriors' homecoming victory less than two weeks ago. Photo / Photosport

Covid, illness and injury have hit the Warriors' selection plans for the 18th-round encounter with the Parramatta Eels at CommBank Stadium in Sydney on Friday.

Experienced winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (Covid), rookie half Ronald Volkman (virus) and back-rower Bayley Sironen (fractured eye socket) have all been ruled out after helping the Warriors to a 22-2 homecoming win over the Wests Tigers on July 3.

Interim head coach Stacey Jones has also been isolating after a positive Covid test; it's yet to be determined whether he will be able to join the team in Sydney.

Watene-Zelezniak's absence puts 2021 rookie winger Edward Kosi back in the NRL side for the first time since the Anzac Day loss to Melbourne.

Meanwhile Volkman, unable to train this week as he battles a virus, has been replaced at standoff by Chanel Harris-Tavita.

Finally Sironen, injured against the Tigers, is replaced on the interchange by Jack Murchie, who was a late scratching from the Mt Smart match with a leg injury.

Back at fullback is Reece Walsh after missing the homecoming win following a positive Covid test.

Warriors v Parramatta Eels, Commbank Stadium, Sydney. 9.55pm, Friday, July 15

Warriors team:

1 Reece Walsh

2 Marcelo Montoya

3 Jesse Arthars

4 Adam Pompey

5 Edward Kosi

6 Chanel Harris-Tavita

7 Shaun Johnson

8 Addin Fonua-Blake

9 Wayde Egan

10 Tohu Harris (c)

11 Euan Aitken

12 Josh Curran

13 Jazz Tevaga

Interchange:

14 Freddy Lussick

15 Bunty Afoa

16 Aaron Pene

17 Jack Murchie

18 Eliesa Katoa

Head coach: Stacey Jones