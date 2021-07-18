Rugby league: New Zealand Warriors stars set to miss rest of NRL season after injury carnage in clash against Penrith Panthers

Tohu Harris went off with an ACL injury. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors could be without two key players for the remainder for the season, while two others look set for stints on the sidelines following the carnage of their 30-16 loss to the Penrith Panthers on Sunday.

Hooker Wayde Egan (shoulder) and second rower Tohu Harris (knee) are the biggest of the team's concerns, while backs Rocco Berry (hamstring) and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (concussion) add to their injury issues.

The injuries all happened in the first half of the match, with Harris, Tuivasa-Sheck and Egan leaving the game within the opening 20 minutes. While Tuivasa-Sheck's was the worst from a visual perspective – with the team captain going prone before hitting the ground after trying to make a tackle – coach Nathan Brown said his was the least concerning of the four injuries.

"He's had a concussion obviously, but he feels quite good now," Brown said of Tuivasa-Sheck after the match. "[We'll see] how he goes over the next week; obviously he has to go through the protocols, but Roger's the one in the best shape.

"I think Tohu Harris has done his ACL, which is obviously a terrible injury. Wayde Egan's shoulder is not looking like he's going to be likely for any more this year and, unfortunately, young Rocco's hurt his hamstring."

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck suffered a head knock. Photo / Photosport

Brown said despite suffering what appears to be a season-ending injury, Egan was still willing to run back out for the side if they lost someone else to injury.

"He was there letting us know he'd go out if we needed him to, but he couldn't even pass the ball, so that probably sums up where his shoulder was at.

"It's not looking likely that he'll be any good for the rest of this year without having surgery, so the risk and the reward weren't going to be worth it."

Playing more than half the game with no bench at their disposal, Brown credited the effort of his side against one of the competition's front-runners. Props Addin Fonua-Blake and Matt Lodge were particularly impressive in their extended shifts – having to play 76 and 80 minutes.

Brown said it was among the team's best performances of the year.

"It's certainly something that can help take the club forward if we take out lessons out of it," he said.

"Playing with grit and commitment is far more beneficial than being technically sound at everything. You need commitment and effort to have a good footy club. The good footy clubs do those sorts of efforts consistently, for us, hopefully we can learn from it."