The Panthers dominated in their match against the Warriors, winning 46-12. Video / Sky Sport

The Panthers dominated in their match against the Warriors, winning 46-12. Video / Sky Sport

The Kiwis squad for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup in England will be missing a key contributor, with a Warriors star having made himself unavailable for the showpiece event in October. Michael Burgess reports.

Warriors captain Tohu Harris won't be part of the Kiwis squad at the upcoming Rugby League World Cup in England.

Harris has been one of the form forwards in the NRL in recent years, but hasn't turned out in the black and white V since 2016, when he played the last of his 16 tests.

This season, since returning from an ACL injury in May, the 30-year-old has been a consistent performer in a struggling Warriors team and would have been a strong contender for Michael Maguire's squad, given his experience and ability to cover prop, second row and lock.

But Harris has informed the New Zealand Rugby League that he won't be available.

"He doesn't feel he is in a position to be able to go over and be at his best." Maguire told the Herald on Sunday. "There is some personal stuff and he is keen to get home and be with the family."

Like Roger-Tuivasa-Sheck in previous seasons, Harris has been at the coalface of a brutal Warriors campaign in 2022, trying to lift his teammates, maintain high standards and deal with the media spotlight; all while being away from his New Zealand-based family.

"He very much wanted to be part of it, it's just the circumstances and the timing with where we are at," said Maguire. "Full credit to him, obviously thinking of the team first in his situation."

Tohu Harris's consistency has been a bright spot for the Warriors in 2022. Photo / Photosport

Fellow Warrior Shaun Johnson was left out of the squad for the June test against Tonga and has had a mixed club season.

While it's hard to imagine the Kiwis going to a major tournament without the 32-test veteran, the halves picture is still unclear.

Incumbents Jahrome Hughes and Dylan Brown are top of the list, with Johnson, Kieran Foran and Te Maire Martin the options for the back-up spots.

"As a group we are looking at form, picking on form," said Maguire. "Shauny is definitely in the mix. We have to consider everything they [the Warriors] have gone through and balancing that out too. They are all in contention."

Foran has had his own struggles in a misfiring Manly team while Martin has only just returned from injury for Brisbane, which may help Johnson's cause, though the 31-year-old picked up a calf injury in Friday's loss to Penrith.

The Kiwis initial 24-man squad will be submitted on 24th September, ahead of the final declarations on October 4th, a few days after the NRL grand final.

Maguire, who will probably opt for a 12-12 split between backs and forwards, has strong options in most positions, apart from centre.

Joseph Manu will be used at fullback, after his superb performance against Tonga in June, which means Eels second rower Marata Niukore is likely to employed in the backline.

Peta Hiku has had an impressive season with the Cowboys while Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad did well for the Kiwis as a makeshift centre in 2019.

"We probably don't have the most depth there. It's a good challenge for us," said Maguire.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad in action for the Kiwis in 2019 against Australia. Photo / Photosport

Maguire spent three days in Auckland last week, meeting with the NZRL board and Kiwis management to finalise tournament preparations.

"We have been planning this for a long time," said Maguire. "With the connection that we have built over the last few years, we are pleased with the space that we have been able to get the players in and the hunger that the players themselves have in the Kiwis being successful. They have got a strong relationship, which is one of the strengths of the Kiwis."

Maguire was sacked as Wests Tigers coach in June. It was a difficult exit at the time but there has been a silver lining, as the 48-year-old has been fixated solely on his international job.

"It has been great, being able to concentrate on that," said Maguire. "Do I miss the club land? Of course I do. But it has given me opportunities to just focus on the Kiwis.

"You only get one opportunity to get things right when you go to a World Cup so it's great to have that time. It's not often as a player or a coach that you get a chance to go and be a world champion."