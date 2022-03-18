Focus Sport: Weekend preview show with Cheree Kinnear and Kate Wells

Reece Walsh may still have a few rough edges, but the Warriors are confident a strong pre-season will result in a more polished player in 2022.

Walsh, who will make his first NRL appearance of the season today against the Gold Coast Titans (5pm), blazed like a comet last year.

The teenager was an attacking revelation in a struggling Warriors team, earning an State of Origin call up, though he battled with consistency towards the end of the campaign.

That was understandable, given his inexperience. Walsh version 2.0 will be fascinating to watch, with the Warriors hoping to see more maturity in his game, without dousing the natural flair.

Assistant coach Justin Morgan admitted Walsh didn't come back "in great shape" when the team reconvened last November but the 19-year-old has worked a lot on his body composition and fitness since then.

There was a "really good spike" over the last six weeks, as Walsh settled into the rhythm and demands of pre-season training. With his speed in and around the ruck, the coaching staff have encouraged a "run first" mentality with Walsh.

"Opposition teams will be a tad nervous when he's got the ball in his hand," said Morgan.

Reece Walsh of the Warriors in action during the NRL Round 19 match between South Sydney Rabbitohs and New Zealand Warriors. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

However, the coaches want to see better decision-making from Walsh. He is still at the base of his NRL learning curve – with only 16 games behind him – but the team requires a mix of flair and function from their fullback.

"We want players to play positive and play what they see," said Morgan. "But there's an element of knowing that you have to go for a high percentage play sometimes."

"That's all about his education as a player but in saying that, what Reece brings to the team is excitement and we want him to continue to bring that excitement, [but] we feel he's a better educated player now."

In the absence of Shaun Johnson, Walsh will take over the goal-kicking duties, with Chanel Harris-Tavita and Adam Pompey the back-up options.

Halfback Ash Taylor is another with something to prove on Saturday. He gained an NRL lifeline with the Warriors, via a train and trial deal, after being released by the Titans last September following 114 games across six seasons.

Reece Walsh. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Morgan said that a club debut against his former team was a "perfect scenario" for the 26-year-old.

"He's a fairly relaxed, cool customer and I haven't seen any signs of extra nervousness," said Morgan. "He's got no hard feelings towards the Titans [but] no doubt he'll want to play well against them."

Taylor's kicking game will be key in a rejigged spine, while the new combination of Jesse Arthars and Adam Pompey will be tested thoroughly on the right flank.

In the build up to this match, the coaching staff have avoided revoking memories of the calamitous final round 44-0 defeat on the Gold Coast last year, which saw three Warriors sinbinned and Matt Lodge later suspended.

"We haven't really touched on it [and] we purposely didn't show any footage from that," said Morgan. "It wasn't something that we wanted to refer to; there wasn't a great deal of positivity that came out of that game."