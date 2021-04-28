Rugby league: New Zealand Warriors reportedly snub Shaun Johnson's reunion plan

It seems there willbe no return to the red, black and white of the Warriors strip for Shaun Johnson. Photo / Photosport

The New Zealand Warriors have reportedly turned down an offer from former play-maker Shaun Johnson to return to the club after taking feedback from senior players in the squad.

Johnson left the Warriors in 2018 in dramatic fashion with the club and coach seemingly, and very publicly, appearing to lose faith in him. It's apparent that that faith has yet to return.

Speaking on NRL360 on Fox League, The Daily Telegraph's Paul Kent said the Warriors had been recently asked about the possibility of a reunion with a player who spent eight seasons with the club and told the Herald in 2016 that he wanted to be "a Warrior for life".

"Johnson, through his management, has offered himself back to the Warriors," Kent said.

"The Sharks have already said that although Johnson is after two years at $1.6 million. The Sharks have said we'll give you one year at half that price.

"His management has gone back to Warriors and said 'are you interested?' The club then went to the senior players and said are you guys keen to get him back.

"They said: 'thanks, but no thanks'. That's the way it was put to me."

The reported response comes despite Johnson's largely impressive form for the Sharks over the past three seasons and the Warriors' glaring lack of depth in the halves.

Instead of a move back across the Tasman, Johnson is now rumoured to be interested in signing with the Brisbane Broncos - a club in a city with a notable amount of ex-pat New Zealanders and Warriors fans.

"Shaun Johnson is going to market, but we know that Brisbane are big believers in him and are keen to get him. It's looking more and more that he might be heading north," Kent added on NRL 360.

The Warriors did not respond to the Herald's requests for comment on Shaun Johnson's possible return.