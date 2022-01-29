The Warriors have been putting in plenty of work in the preseason. Photo / Photosport

Warriors captain Tohu Harris has pulled the curtain back on the team's preseason preparation, saying his teammates are putting up "career best numbers" as the season approaches.

The Warriors will have their first hitout of the year in a trial match against the Melbourne Storm on February 19, with their opening match of the NRL season on March 19.

The team has several new faces settling into their work in Warriors colours as the season approaches and when asked about the level the team was at, Harris gave a glowing review.

"The team is flying around the field," Harris said.

"Everyone's physically looking certainly a lot better than what we have the last couple of years. That's been pretty pleasing.

"Everyone's putting in career best numbers, whether it's conditioning or weights. That's been very pleasing and we're getting a lot of confidence about that.

"It's not going to decide results for us, but it's certainly going to help. Everyone is really putting in some hard work, and it's showing in our training results."

The Warriors welcomed halves Shaun Johnson and Ash Taylor, prop Aaron Pene and fullback Jesse Arthars during the offseason, with more depth coming into the squad making the competition for positions more heated.

That is the case particularly in the halves, with the Warriors now boasting at least four NRL-level starters in the playmaking roles, with Johnson and Taylor joining the team's established duo Kodi Nikorima and Chanel Harris-Tavita.

"It forces everyone to put their best foot forward to train as hard as they can and to progress their skills," Harris said of the competition for spots.

Tohu Harris will captain the Warriors in 2022. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors will be without Harris' services for the start of the season, with the influential workhorse forward working toward a mid-May return from an ACL injury suffered in July last year.

While Harris has been able to get back out on the park with his teammates in a limited capacity, he has been working on changing direction while running and still has a lot of work to do in order to return to match fitness.

An ACL rupture has an estimated recovery timeline of nine months before a player can get back onto the pitch, which Harris remained on track for.

"It's a bit of a slow and drawn out process, but it's one that I have to take time to get right, in building strength back up.

"Running on the field, I've started changing direction [while] running. It's feeling really good to actually be out on the field, [and] be able to move about a bit.

"That's been pretty pleasing, but I've still got a long way to go in making sure I'm ticking every box."