Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Rugby league: New Zealand Warriors NRL star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck on new squad, new coach, new expectations

4 minutes to read
Warriors chief executive Cameron George on Warriors' shift to Australia. Video / Christopher Reive
Chris Rattue
By:

Sports writer

It's no longer a journey into the unknown for the Warriors.

And captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck says their much-admired 2020 NRL campaign is still providing inspiration for the new-look squad.

The Auckland-based Warriors, under new coach

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.