Rugby league: New Zealand Warriors NRL star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck on new squad, new coach, new expectations

It's no longer a journey into the unknown for the Warriors.

And captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck says their much-admired 2020 NRL campaign is still providing inspiration for the new-look squad.

The Auckland-based Warriors, under new coach Nathan Brown, headed across the ditch on Sunday morning to link up with the squad members who have been training in Australia because of the Covid-19 ramifications.

The Warriors spent most of the 2020 season based in Australia, and will return to Tamworth for their initial preparations, before again shifting to their temporary home ground in Terrigal on the Central Coast for at least the first four rounds.

Tuivasa-Sheck said despite the disappointment of failing to make the playoffs in 2020 their nomadic season created a good feeling in the club.

"To go through what we went through - we almost surprised ourselves how well we did after we went over there not knowing what would happen," he told NZME as the players assembled at Auckland Airport.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Warriors celebrates after scoring a try during the round 16 NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Newcastle Knights. Photo / Getty Images.

"We fell short not making the playoffs but we still found something special within that 2020 group.

"And that's where the excitement comes from – to get back over there and have another crack at it.

"It was up and go last year - we packed for a month and came back after five. Now we know what it's like and are ready to get into it.

"It is more planned this time – the sense of worry is quite low, we're more excited this time round.

"But we've got to keep rolling with it…no one will feel sorry for us."

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck on...

New coach Brown

"The boys are enjoying him. Watching them line up for customs, they look lean and fit. I'll be interested to see his coaching style, and see where he can help me get better."

The initial training ground aim

"Combos, that is the big thing. We made the big statement, to let the boys know to get all the fitness work done [now], because when we get over there it's about teamwork. There are plenty of new players and we've got to make sure we gel together."

The reaction from fans to their 2020 campaign

"We've got a lot of pats on the back from fans, for not crying over things and just getting on with it."

On the initial transtasman split squad system during the pre-season

"We've been busting at training, trying to compete with the Aussie boys over there, with their fitness times and numbers. So the whole squad is excited to finally meet each other.

"We've been getting a run-down of their fitness results; we're always comparing and competing. We've had a lot of Zoom calls – I'm excited to get to know my teammates."

His personal training efforts

"I've been off for a while, I haven't seen much of the group…been doing my own training, watching glimpses of these young boys. They look a lot lighter and faster."

On whether his family will join him in Australia

"My family will join us in the second move. We go to Tamworth first, living almost camp-style for a month, then relocate to the Central Coast. Most of the family are joining me then.

"I've told the family it's a bit of an adventure. It's a blessing to still be doing what we're doing at a time like now, to still be working…for them to come over is even more of a blessing."

On their new supporters in Tamworth and Terrigal

"We are grateful for all of their support. Hopefully we can get around and thank the people."