A dejected looking Ben Murdoch-Masila after a defeat to the Manly Sea Eagles. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Warriors forward Ben Murdoch-Masila has been granted a release by the club to continue his career elsewhere, the club announced today.

His new destination has not been revealed.

The 31-year-old Mate Ma’a Tonga international was off contract at the end of 2023, the third and final year of his deal since joining the club from the Super League.

Injuries have limited him to 27 of a possible 48 matches in the last two seasons, 16 in 2021 and 11 this year.

“While we were keen for Ben to remain with us for the full term of his contract we weren’t in a position right now to offer a further contract beyond this,” said New Zealand Warriors CEO Cameron George.

“At the same time another club offered him a longer-term deal giving him the security he was looking for.

“We’ve loved having Ben and Roxy around our club and we really appreciate the contribution they’ve made. They go with our best wishes.”

After making 58 NRL appearances for Wests Tigers and Penrith from 2010-2014, Aucklandborn Masila-Murdoch spent five seasons in the Super League with Salford and Warrington before joining the New Zealand Warriors in 2021.











