Sport

Rugby league: New Zealand Warriors coach Nathan Brown laments clueless attacking display in surprise loss to Manly Sea Eagles

4 minutes to read
New Zealand Warriors coach Nathan Brown says he is partly responsible for the side's toothless attacking display against the Sea Eagles. Photo / Photosport

Michael Burgess
By:

Sports writer for NZME

Warriors coach Nathan Brown conceded that a "horrible" offensive display was ultimately damning in the team's 13-12 loss to the Sea Eagles on Friday night.

The Warriors were strong favourites ahead of the

