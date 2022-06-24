Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Rugby league: New Zealand Rugby League boss Greg Peters reveals lofty goal for more Kiwis tests

4 minutes to read
The Kiwis are hoping to have more tests, including a regular fixture against Tonga. Photo / Getty

The Kiwis are hoping to have more tests, including a regular fixture against Tonga. Photo / Getty

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

A marquee clash with Mate Ma'a Tonga could become an annual event for the Kiwis, as part of an enhanced programme for the national side.

The test on Saturday at Mt Smart will be another

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.