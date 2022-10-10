New Zealand's Thomas Leuluai thanks the fans and players after captaining the side against Leeds. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand's Thomas Leuluai thanks the fans and players after captaining the side against Leeds. Photo / Photosport

If the Kiwis have any injuries in the halves or at hooker over the next few weeks at the Rugby League World Cup, don't be surprised if Thomas Leuluai gets drafted in.

The 37-year-old wore the No 7 jersey one last time on Sunday, a guest player for the Kiwis during their 74-0 win over Leeds in their tournament warm up match at Headingley.

It was a timely hit out for the New Zealand team – as many hadn't played for weeks – but also a wonderful tribute to Leuluai, who has had a remarkable career.

Leuluai will now join the Kiwis coaching staff for the tournament – but he could also be playing cover in a crisis.

That's the best possible testament to Leuluai's durability and professionalism, that he could still do a job at the highest level, especially at hooker.

He has been a one of a kind player, the like of which we might never see again.

The numbers are staggering.

365 games for Wigan, along with 85 NRL matches for the Warriors.

He also managed 40 tests for the Kiwis – only seven players have more – from 2003 to 2017 and a total of 495 professional matches.

His list of teammates would be in the hundreds, as his career has spanned several generations.

When Leuluai made his Warriors debut in May 2003, Lance Hohaia and Stacey Jones were the halves and current New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson was the hooker, while a kid called Johnathan Thurston was on the Bulldogs' interchange bench.

New Zealand's Thomas Leuluai with his children after receiving a haka from his teammates. Photo / Photosport

For his first Kiwis appearance – the same year – he faced the likes of Willie Mason, Danny Buderus and Craig Fitzgibbon while of his Kiwis teammates Ali Lauiti'iti was the last to hang up his boots as a professional, but that was back in 2015.

"What a career," agreed former Kiwis coach Frank Endacott. "And I don't think I have ever seen him have a bad game. He's a true professional. He's a thinker of the game and he has been good – better than good – at all levels."

Endacott has long been an admirer of Leuluai, particularly for his toughness. At 1.76m and 86kg, he's always been surrounded by giants but has never flinched.

"He is as durable as they come," said Endacott. "He sets up attack well and has a great kicking game but what sticks out for me is his defence; pound for pound he would be the best defensive halfback in the world. I've seen him pick up big props and bury them into the ground. He has great technique and plenty of courage."

Leuluai was also versatile. He has predominantly been used at halfback or five eighth but has had almost 100 games as a hooker and was dummy half for the Kiwis in the 2008 World Cup final triumph and the 2010 Four Nations final.

"He plays at hooker just as good as halfback," said Endacott. "He puts his mind to the job in front of him and does it, whatever the coach requires. He thinks like a coach too and is a great analyst of the game."

Leuluai's longevity has been staggering.

He has remained first choice halfback at Wigan this season – and the past few campaigns – despite plenty of youngsters coveting his jersey and made an improbable comeback from injury to feature in the Challenge Cup final, where his 20 metre pass helped to set up their decisive 77th minute try.

Long time Wigan captain Sean O'Loughlin rates Leuluai as the club's greatest import.

"I absolutely loved playing alongside him," said O'Loughlin when Leuluai announced his retirement last month. "To have a player with the skillset to open up the best defences and then back it up with hits that a front rower would be proud of, is unprecedented."

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire also has fond memories of Leuluai, from their time together at Wigan, which delivered a Super League title (2010) and a Challenge Cup (2011).

"I was very fortunate to coach Tommy in two really good years when I was over here," said Maguire. "He was a huge part, along with all the players, that changed the dynamics of that club. Tommy has done that for a long time."

The Kiwis came through unscathed from Sunday's match. Centre Peta Hiku picked up a corked thigh but Maguire was unconcerned. The team took part in the official tournament launch in Manchester on Monday, with a civic reception at their York base scheduled for Tuesday.

Their grand final contingent will ease into training this week, ahead of their first match against Lebanon in Warrington next Monday (7:30am NZT).

Thomas Leuluai's career matches

Kiwis tests - 40

Warriors - 85

Wigan - 327

London Broncos - 40

Kiwis games - 3