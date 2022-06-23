Leaving Shaun Johnson out of a Kiwis squad would be a big call to make. Photo / Photosport

Michael Burgess analyses three World Cup selection dilemmas for the Kiwis ahead of their Tonga test tomorrow.

1. What is Joseph Manu's best position?

The Roosters centre is the Kiwis' best strike weapon, a player that can dominate any defensive line, with his pace, power and prodigious offloading skills. Coach Michael Maguire wants to use him at fullback, to maximise his involvement and time with the ball.

Manu is a natural talent, who can play anywhere, but it will be a steep learning curve, as only 10 of his 129 NRL games have been at the back. Utility Te Maire Martin is the back-up No 1, with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad another option. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has never let the Kiwis down but is down on form and confidence in a struggling Warriors team.

Joseph Manu faces a steep learning curve if he starts at fullback for the Kiwis. Photo / Photosport

2. Is there a place for Shaun Johnson?

Maguire will likely take three specialist halves to England, plus a couple of utilities across the spine. Given their club form, Jahrome Hughes and Dylan Brown are certainties, which leaves one spot for other contenders such as Johnson, Kieran Foran, and Kodi Nikorima.

It's hard to imagine the Kiwis going to a big tournament without the mercurial Johnson — and it would be a big call to leave him out — but his selection is no longer guaranteed. His pedigree from 32 tests and a decade in black and white won't be dismissed but the 31-year-old will need a strong finish to the NRL season.

3. Can the veterans return to the pack?

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is the notable omission from this Kiwis squad, after suffering a hamstring injury two weeks ago. The Roosters prop is the longest-serving active Kiwis player, having made his debut back in 2009. His leadership, toughness and big-game experience is invaluable, though the emergence of the likes of Moses Leota and Scott Sorensen add competition among the middle forwards.

Tohu Harris is the other wildcard. Still one of the best all-round forwards in the NRL, the Warriors captain hasn't played for the Kiwis since 2016, mainly due to a series of untimely injuries. He ruled himself out of contention for this match, after an ACL reconstruction, but could make the plane to England.