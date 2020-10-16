Rugby league: Melbourne Storm dominate Canberra Raiders to reach NRL final

Jesse Bromwich of the Melbourne Storm celebrates with teammate Cameron Smith. Photo / Getty

Storm 30

Raiders 10

The Melbourne Storm have reached a fourth NRL grand final in five years after sweeping aside the Canberra Raiders last night.

The match at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium looked all but over as the Storm raced to a 16-0 lead inside 10 minutes. Kiwis prop Jesse Bromwich opened the scoring with a fourth-minute charge to the line. Fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen and right wing Suliasi Vunivalu also touched down as Melbourne scored three tries in five minutes, their outside backs slicing through with ease.

Josh Addo-Carr was denied what looked a perfectly good try for a supposed knock-on when grounding the ball but the Storm's disappointment was short-lived as Justin Olam scored for a 24-0 lead in as many minutes.

After Melbourne had completely dominated the opening half hour, Canberra finally gained a toehold in the match and Nick Cotric scored off a bomb to give last year's beaten finalists a glimmer of hope.

The Raiders started the second half with greater intent but Melbourne weathered the storm. Canberra's vaunted forwards, so prominent in last Friday's win over the champion Roosters, were anonymous.

When Dale Finucane scored his side's fifth try around the hour mark in his 200th NRL game for a 30-6 lead, he effectively sealed Melbourne's spot in next Sunday's final. Cotric scored his second try in the last 10 minutes but it was mere consolation.

The Storm will play the winner of tonight's preliminary final between minor premiers the Penrith Panthers and South Sydney Rabbitohs.