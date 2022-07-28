The Warriors will play in New Zealand for just the second time in 1000 days this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has suggested the NRL offer the Warriors a radical token of appreciation ahead of the 2023 season for the sacrifices the club has made over the past few years.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced the Warriors to uplift operations and run the team out of an Australian base. It's been a tough few seasons for the club, with the majority of players and staff on the ground going without seeing their families for extended periods.

The various clubs and the NRL have hailed the Warriors for their sacrifices over that timeframe, however Bellamy said he would like to see the club rewarded with something tangible – and his suggestion would give the club a great head start in 2023.

"I don't know what, but we could give them four or six competition points to start with," because they probably deserve it with being away for three years," he said.

"I think there are some players that haven't set foot in New Zealand – aside from that last game against Wests here. What they've done for the game has been unbelievable...they've done a great job. They've basically kept the competition alive.

"They've made a lot of sacrifices – a lot more than any other team in the competition so we should all tip our caps to the Warriors and congratulate them and be really grateful for what they've done for our game."

There have been plenty of ideas floated around, including an increase of Warriors home games for the 2023 season given this Friday's clash between the Warriors and Storm at Mt Smart Stadium will be just the club's second game in New Zealand in well over 1000 days. Aside from the potential performance ramifications, additional home games would be a massive boost in many other areas.

Earlier this month, the Herald asked all of the Australian NRL clubs (including 2023 newcomers Redcliffe) if they would take a home game against the Warriors to New Zealand if given the choice as a way of saying thank you to the Kiwi club.

The Melbourne Storm were one of six teams open to the idea.

"That's probably out of my hands, but anything we can do to show our gratitude and show our support for what the Warriors have done (we would consider)," Bellamy said ahead of this weekend's match.

"We'd certainly consider that. They certainly deserve some sort of recognition for what they've done."

Bellamy also addressed speculation the club had tried to pinch departing Warriors fullback Reece Walsh for the rest of 2022, although the Warriors have been adamant that they will not be allowing such a move for the Brisbane-bound youngster.

"We got hit on the head at some stage," Bellamy said of the Storm approaching the Warriors about Walsh. "I'm not sure how far it went."